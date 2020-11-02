Genesco Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today announced that Melvin G. Tucker, senior vice president and chief financial officer, has resigned his position, effective November 27, 2020, in order to pursue an opportunity outside of the Company, and will assist in ensuring a smooth transition.

Genesco has commenced an executive search for a new chief financial officer. In the interim, Mimi E. Vaughn, board chair, president and chief executive officer, who previously served as chief financial officer, will assume the responsibilities of the position of chief financial officer. In addition, she will draw on a deep bench of company experience and will oversee a newly established Office of the CFO to provide additional leadership, which will be co-led by Brently G. Baxter, vice president and chief accounting officer, Matthew N. Johnson, vice president and treasurer, and Dave Slater, vice president of financial planning & analysis and investor relations. Baxter, Johnson and Slater have multiple decades of experience at Genesco or in the retail industry.

Vaughn said, "On behalf of the board and executive team, I want to thank Mel for his hard work and contributions to Genesco. We wish Mel all the best in his future endeavors. Our strong team will continue to navigate current pandemic challenges and position Genesco to take advantage of the many opportunities on the other side."

Tucker added, "I am grateful for my time at Genesco and for the opportunity to work with such an incredible team of leaders. I continue to believe in the strength of the Genesco business and wish the team all the best and future success."

The Company also reported that Tucker's departure is not related to the Company's operations, financial reporting or controls.

