ATIF Holdings Limited Secures Consulting Agreement with Qudrant Creation Inc., Aggregated Agreements Signed Totaled to $4 Million in October 2020

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the "Company" or "ATIF"), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia and North America, today announced that it has signed a $1 million consulting agreement with locally based firm Qudrant Creation Inc. ("Qudrant Creation"). With this new agreement, notably the Company has secured contracts worth $4 million in total in October this year.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will serve as financial advisor for Qudrant Creation's IPO plan, to help design and plan its strategies, connect it to financing channels, and manage its public and investor relations.

Since the Company set up its subsidiary in the US, it has realized the strong demand in the local corporations for exchange listing consulting services. The NASDAQ market had over 20 companies listed in October, evidencing the market is very active. Via market surveys the Company noticed the small and medium-sized enterprises are under-served as focus are often on the mega international companies. As such, the Company is well position to capital this immerse market opportunity and to provide professional consulting services to assist the small and medium-sized enterprises to achieve their listing plan.

Within the month of October, the Company has signed consulting agreements with four local firms, which sufficiently shows that the Company's brand, resources and management team are all well received by its clients whom also have great trust in its professional services.

About Qudrant Creation Inc.

Qudrant Creation is engaged in the research and development of atomizer in the US. Its multi-functioned products could be applied to disperse smoke of electronic cigarette, for healthcare, leisure and many other scenarios. It also relies on immense cloud-based data service platform to monitor usage of its products to ensure safety. Qudrant Creation sells its products in the U.S. and Asian regions and is expecting exponential sales growth this year. It plans to complete listing on U.S. exchanges in the middle of 2021.

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF operates an internet-based financial consulting service platform IPOEX.com, which provides prestige membership services including online capital market information, pre-IPO education and matchmaking services between SMEs and financing institutions. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses, including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and to produce related advertising material. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms. ATIF is also one of majority shareholders of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE American: ACY) which is an independent global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines to airlines and commercial users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenditures, cash balances and other financial items; ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; ability to compete in an industry with low barriers to entry; ability to continue to operate through our VIE structure; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to attract new clients and further enhance brand recognition; ability to hire and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; trends and competition in the financial consulting services industry; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

