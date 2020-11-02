5 Tech Companies Growing Fast

Investors may be interested in the following technology companies, as they have expanded their revenue per share and Ebitda per share by more than 10% over the trailing five-year and 10-year periods through Nov. 2.

Envestnet

Envestnet Inc. (ENV)'s revenue per share and Ebitda per share have increased 14.10% and 11.60%, respectively over the past five. Over a 10-year period, they grew by 17.10% and 18.70%, respectively.

The company, which provides wealth management technology, has a market cap of $4.12 billion and an enterprise value of $4.71 billion.

The price-book ratio 4.70. The share price has been as high as $99.63 and as low as $42.53 in the last year; it is currently 17.19% below its 52-week high and 62.26% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09% of outstanding shares, followed by Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)'s Maverick Capital with 0.04% and Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

Reply

Reply SpA (RPYTF) provides digital services and the integration of processes, applications and devices. It has a market cap of $4.04 billion and an enterprise value of $3.90 billion.

Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 13.40% and its Ebitda has risen 16.90%. Over a 10-year period, the increases were 12.80% and 15.80% respectively.

The price-earnings ratio is 36.91.

J2 Global

The revenue per share of J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) has grown by 17.60% and its Ebitda per share has increased by 14.40% over a five-year period. Over the past 10 years, the metrics increased by 19.50% and 16.30%, respectively.

The Internet services provider has a market cap of $3.21 billion and an enterprise value of $4.17 billion.

The price-earnings ratio 18.03. The share price has been as high as $104.57 and as low as $53.24 in the last year; it is currently 35.50% below its 52-week high and 26.68% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.21%.

SPS Commerce

Over a five-year period, the revenue per share and Ebitda per share of SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) have grown by 15.10% and 31.50%, respectively. Over a 10-year period, the company has reported a growth of 16.40% of its Ebitda and of 25.10% of its revenue.

The company, which provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions, has a market cap of $2.91 billion and an enterprise value of $2.70 billion.

The price-earnings ratio 77.31. The share price has been as high as $88.43 and as low as $31.28 in the last year; it is currently 6.46% below its 52-week high and 164.45% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 2.76% of outstanding shares, followed by Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13%, Royce with 0.13% and Ainslie with 0.03%.

ExlService

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) registered five-year performance for its revenue per share and Ebitda per share of 13.10% and 15.10%, respectively. Over a 10-year period, the growth rates were 14.40% and 12.70%, respectively.

The business solutions provider has a market cap of $2.50 billion and an enterprise value of $2.51 billion.

The price-earnings ratio 35.50. The share price has been as high as $79.78 and as low as $40.61 in the last year; it is currently 8.34% below its 52-week high and 80.05% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 0.59% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

