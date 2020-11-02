Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, South State Corp, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, VANGUARD INTL EQUI

Investment company Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, South State Corp, Tesla Inc, First Commonwealth Financial Corp, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, IBERIABANK Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC owns 319 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 58,799 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 254,536 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 41,979 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 318,337 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. New Position SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 366,413 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 318,337 shares as of .

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 133,077 shares as of .

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $388.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 121 shares as of .

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $17.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of .

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 819 shares as of .

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in First Commonwealth Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $8.75, with an estimated average price of $7.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,692 shares as of .

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in South State Corp by 548.17%. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $60.81, with an estimated average price of $51.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,063 shares as of .

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 34.50%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,197 shares as of .

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 317.24%. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $157.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 242 shares as of .

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 338.64%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $69.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 772 shares as of .

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 56.57%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 274 shares as of .

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 31.94%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $42.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,962 shares as of .

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 30.05%. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC still held 1,618 shares as of .

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC reduced to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 68.93%. The sale prices were between $30.17 and $38.36, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC still held 128 shares as of .

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC reduced to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 98.67%. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $8.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC still held 12 shares as of .

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 64.11%. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $133.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC still held 103 shares as of .

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC reduced to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 50%. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $36.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC still held 42 shares as of .

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC reduced to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 54.55%. The sale prices were between $70.95 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $82.5. The stock is now traded at around $89.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC still held 10 shares as of .