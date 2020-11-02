  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Helen Of Troy, Park Aerospace Corp, Sells Yum Brands Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc

November 02, 2020 | About: SCHW +1.07% HELE +2.59% NDSN +2.23% PKE +0.85% MDXG +22.18% WD +1.57% CSL +3.75% MDT +1.97% APD +3.12% YUM +2.24% IRM +1.3% EVV +0.68%

New York, NY, based Investment company Beck Mack & Oliver Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Helen Of Troy, Park Aerospace Corp, MiMedx Group Inc, Walker & Dunlop Inc, sells Yum Brands Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, CVS Health Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beck Mack & Oliver Llc. As of 2020Q3, Beck Mack & Oliver Llc owns 184 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beck+mack+%26+oliver+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 966,564 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.25%
  2. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 2,937,712 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
  3. Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 3,281,154 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  4. Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 718,398 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  5. Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 318,398 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
New Purchase: Park Aerospace Corp (PKE)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Park Aerospace Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $11.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 80,324 shares as of .

New Purchase: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.99 and $7, with an estimated average price of $6.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 133,940 shares as of .

New Purchase: Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.92 and $60.92, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $62.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,550 shares as of .

New Purchase: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $122.7. The stock is now traded at around $123.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of .

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,093 shares as of .

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $276.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 733 shares as of .

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $41.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,479,510 shares as of .

Added: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $185.13 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $198.44. The stock is now traded at around $189.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of .

Added: Nordson Corp (NDSN)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Nordson Corp by 34.62%. The purchase prices were between $181.18 and $206.97, with an estimated average price of $192.43. The stock is now traded at around $193.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of .

Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15.

Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $26.04 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $28.45.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $11.56.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Sold Out: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $23.96, with an estimated average price of $22.47.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC. Also check out:

1. BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)