Beck Mack & Oliver Llc Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Helen Of Troy, Park Aerospace Corp, Sells Yum Brands Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Beck Mack & Oliver Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Helen Of Troy, Park Aerospace Corp, MiMedx Group Inc, Walker & Dunlop Inc, sells Yum Brands Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, CVS Health Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beck Mack & Oliver Llc. As of 2020Q3, Beck Mack & Oliver Llc owns 184 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PKE, MDXG, WD, CSL, APD, VIAC, FLS, MDT,

PKE, MDXG, WD, CSL, APD, VIAC, FLS, MDT, Added Positions: SCHW, CACC, EPD, HELE, TEVA, DISCK, NDSN, NTR, BB, WMB, CWGL, GLD, T, GSAT,

SCHW, CACC, EPD, HELE, TEVA, DISCK, NDSN, NTR, BB, WMB, CWGL, GLD, T, GSAT, Reduced Positions: ROP, MSFT, APO, BX, MTDR, ABT, SHW, JPM, GOOG, WAT, WMS, BUD, ESGR, QCOM, WAB, LOW, LH, AMZN, GOOGL, AWI, ASHTF, BAM, BRK.B, TSCO, AAPL, KMI, PG, GRFS, XOM, NEE, GILD, COP, HUBB, IEX, EMR, VTI, GLW, MO, MMM, FB, CL, AGFS, KO, LBRDK, LSXMK, FOCS, CARR, MTB, ONEXF, PM, V, TV, HD, USB, SLB, SJT, BMY, ITW, JW.A, LIN, BSX, MCD, MKC,

ROP, MSFT, APO, BX, MTDR, ABT, SHW, JPM, GOOG, WAT, WMS, BUD, ESGR, QCOM, WAB, LOW, LH, AMZN, GOOGL, AWI, ASHTF, BAM, BRK.B, TSCO, AAPL, KMI, PG, GRFS, XOM, NEE, GILD, COP, HUBB, IEX, EMR, VTI, GLW, MO, MMM, FB, CL, AGFS, KO, LBRDK, LSXMK, FOCS, CARR, MTB, ONEXF, PM, V, TV, HD, USB, SLB, SJT, BMY, ITW, JW.A, LIN, BSX, MCD, MKC, Sold Out: YUM, ADBE, CVS, IRM, LBTYA, EVV, EXG, VWO, CBL, SUBCY,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 966,564 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.25% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 2,937,712 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 3,281,154 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 718,398 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 318,398 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Park Aerospace Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $11.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 80,324 shares as of .

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.99 and $7, with an estimated average price of $6.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 133,940 shares as of .

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.92 and $60.92, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $62.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,550 shares as of .

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $122.7. The stock is now traded at around $123.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of .

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,093 shares as of .

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $276.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 733 shares as of .

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $41.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,479,510 shares as of .

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $185.13 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $198.44. The stock is now traded at around $189.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of .

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Nordson Corp by 34.62%. The purchase prices were between $181.18 and $206.97, with an estimated average price of $192.43. The stock is now traded at around $193.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of .

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $26.04 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $28.45.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $11.56.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $23.96, with an estimated average price of $22.47.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25.