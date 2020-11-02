Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Achmea Investment Management B.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot Inc, Intel Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc, Facebook Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Achmea Investment Management B.V.. As of 2020Q3, Achmea Investment Management B.V. owns 480 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSFT, PG, JNJ, HD, INTC, TXN, TGT, BMY, QCOM, MS, PEP, CMI, PFE, TMO, DHR, IBM, LRCX, GILD, LLY, DIS, EBAY, CI, KO, C, HUM, DG, SO, UNP, LOW, NKE, KMB, KR, LEN, WMT, INTU, ODFL, CVS, GIS, ITW, CDNS, KSU, URI, WST, UPS, LULU, CLX, MGA, WU, CVX, PHM, CERN, STT, MDLZ, PH, ABC, CHD, CTSH, KLAC, PCAR, SLF, FNV, HSY, CSX, MCD, MU, RMD, SNPS, EMR, HRL, MAS, VEEV, NEM, SPG, FAST, MMC, MCO, PAYX, CAT, CTXS, PGR, BRO, EW, HSIC, JKHY, TJX, TSCO, WHR, KGC, MSI, NSC, RY, OC, LSXMA, DOV, EXPD, GE, TER, SQ, EQH, CPRT, PRU, TDG, EA, K, RSG, SHW, TRI, VRSN, VMW, BF.B, CL, RHI, UHS, EL, MKC, MTD, SRE, SNA, SYK, GWW, VICI, DOW, CAG, DXCM, OMC, PNC, WPM, SBUX, VNO, LKQ, NUE, SYY, TDY, FLT, KHC, INGR, CCK, DE, ECL, NDAQ, PKI, TEVA, TYL, USB, FRC, OKTA, CE, FISV, IMO, MHK, TSN, CMG, FTNT, DOCU, FMC, F, HEI, HOLX, ILMN, IPG, SJM, KEY, OXY, OHI, PKG, SWK, AMCR, CPB, EMN, FICO, MTCH, KNX, MGM, OTEX, CMCT, RBA, ROK, TTWO, XLNX, ZBRA, AJG, CNI, KMX, LUMN, CINF, DLR, FDS, BEN, PXD, SUI, TIF, KL, SPLK, CRWD, ED, DRI, EIX, GPC, IP, LOGI, MLM, NTRS, ROL, STLD, TRMB, WBA, WDC, CFG, Z, ATH, AOS, COG, SCHW, GLW, DLTR, FFIV, GIL, HAL, HIG, JBHT, LII, MRVL, MCHP, PAAS, ROST, VFC, WAB, TMUS, DFS, CTLT, TW, PINS, DT, CF, CMS, CCL, LNG, CSGP, DRE, FITB, NWL, PPG, QGEN, RJF, RCI, ROP, LUV, NLOK, VMC, WAT, WFC, WY, MLCO, LEA, CDK, LSXMK, LW, ZS, CAE, OKE, RL, FTS, IAC, TD,

Added Positions: DELL, ZM, PFG, EPAM, CTVA, PCG, FANG,

Reduced Positions: GOOGL, GOOG, V, FB, UNH, T, MRK, MA, JPM, VZ, CSCO, ORCL, ACN, ADBE, MDT, ABBV, XOM, AMT, COST, NVDA, ETN, CMCSA, SPGI, COP, PYPL, MMM, NFLX, NEE, TROW, WM, PLD, GS, MSCI, HPQ, BLK, BIIB, ETR, BX, TSLA, CHTR, DHI, SHOP, AMP, MET, TEL, CBRE, GRMN, AVGO, PSA, DVA, CDW, STX, XEL, MCK, REGN, VLO, UBS, GM, BKNG, DGX, WEC, ZBH, ZTS, CRM, LYB, JCI, ES, ANSS, VRTX, BR, CCI, COF, TT, HCA, ATVI, ICE, SBAC, SWKS, NOW, BCE, CME, RNR, FBHS, KEYS, AKAM, HST, MKTX, CAH, DUK, MFC, A, DISH, ELS, RE, LH, RF, STE, TRP, MELI, BTG, ACGL, GIB, D, EQR, APTV, VIAC, CP, CCEP, WELL, IDXX, NTAP, LIN, NXPI, VER, XYL, HPE, EQIX, ORLY, WLTW, AUY, AGNC, FCAU, KKR, RNG, ALLY, CHKP, DB, DISCA, PEAK, JLL, KMI, SYF, FOX, AIZ, DPZ, EOG, MNST, VTR, QRVO, FOXA, XRAY, FNF, ISRG, TAP, VAR, PAYC, CHRW, CNC, TU, JAZZ, SSNC, WDAY, TWLO, EXR, FDX, NTR, SEE, SJR, ULTA, TWTR, HLT, RACE, INVH, AAP, LBTYA, MYL, WRK, AER, WIX, TRU, COUP, MDB, HES, TFC, STZ, EXPE, INCY, PRGO, WPC, LBTYK, PODD, MOS, PNR, CYBR, TTD, SNAP, BKR, ROKU, AVTR, INFO, IRM, JNPR, MXIM, MOH, SIVB, MTN, KDP, DISCK, NLSN, BKI, DBX, AVLR, MRNA, NVR, HDS, ERIE,

Sold Out: GPN, MO, CB, EXC, MPC, MAN, HWM, FIS, PPL, EXAS, AXS, EVRG, FCX, VRSK, ALNY, RTX, RCL, DXC, AYI, FLEX, TGNA, XRX, NEBLQ, CBOE, ALLE, BG, CPRI, VVV, IR, AES, ICL, ARMK, UNM, CARR, OTIS, CNP, DOFSQ, GME, FOSL, YUMC, CCJ, JBGS, ST, CNX, NVT, FTI, WH, WYND, MAA, ARNC, KIM, DLPH, FTV, NGVT, LILA, VREX, CEIX, NAVI, VNE, KTB, BMRN, AMTD, SBRA, MTB, SLG, UTHR, HLF, GNW, IGT, FLS, CLNY, M, BLD, EPC, VAC, DD, DVN, AVNS, CRCQQ, ENR,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 754,363 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 42,986 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.84% Facebook Inc (FB) - 224,457 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.5% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 343,384 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Visa Inc (V) - 202,209 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.27%

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $202.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 754,363 shares as of .

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $137.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 343,384 shares as of .

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $137.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 226,125 shares as of .

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $266.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 108,770 shares as of .

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 540,954 shares as of .

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $144.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 131,431 shares as of .

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 99.69%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $60.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 51,125 shares as of .

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $460.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,996 shares as of .

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 79.83%. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $46.18, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 49,031 shares as of .

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $250.16 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $298.11. The stock is now traded at around $308.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,422 shares as of .

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 1034.82%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $32.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,522 shares as of .

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 64.36%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 58,193 shares as of .

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $64.66 and $78.17, with an estimated average price of $71.8.