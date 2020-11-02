Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Achmea Investment Management B.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot Inc, Intel Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc, Facebook Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Achmea Investment Management B.V.. As of 2020Q3, Achmea Investment Management B.V. owns 480 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MSFT, PG, JNJ, HD, INTC, TXN, TGT, BMY, QCOM, MS, PEP, CMI, PFE, TMO, DHR, IBM, LRCX, GILD, LLY, DIS, EBAY, CI, KO, C, HUM, DG, SO, UNP, LOW, NKE, KMB, KR, LEN, WMT, INTU, ODFL, CVS, GIS, ITW, CDNS, KSU, URI, WST, UPS, LULU, CLX, MGA, WU, CVX, PHM, CERN, STT, MDLZ, PH, ABC, CHD, CTSH, KLAC, PCAR, SLF, FNV, HSY, CSX, MCD, MU, RMD, SNPS, EMR, HRL, MAS, VEEV, NEM, SPG, FAST, MMC, MCO, PAYX, CAT, CTXS, PGR, BRO, EW, HSIC, JKHY, TJX, TSCO, WHR, KGC, MSI, NSC, RY, OC, LSXMA, DOV, EXPD, GE, TER, SQ, EQH, CPRT, PRU, TDG, EA, K, RSG, SHW, TRI, VRSN, VMW, BF.B, CL, RHI, UHS, EL, MKC, MTD, SRE, SNA, SYK, GWW, VICI, DOW, CAG, DXCM, OMC, PNC, WPM, SBUX, VNO, LKQ, NUE, SYY, TDY, FLT, KHC, INGR, CCK, DE, ECL, NDAQ, PKI, TEVA, TYL, USB, FRC, OKTA, CE, FISV, IMO, MHK, TSN, CMG, FTNT, DOCU, FMC, F, HEI, HOLX, ILMN, IPG, SJM, KEY, OXY, OHI, PKG, SWK, AMCR, CPB, EMN, FICO, MTCH, KNX, MGM, OTEX, CMCT, RBA, ROK, TTWO, XLNX, ZBRA, AJG, CNI, KMX, LUMN, CINF, DLR, FDS, BEN, PXD, SUI, TIF, KL, SPLK, CRWD, ED, DRI, EIX, GPC, IP, LOGI, MLM, NTRS, ROL, STLD, TRMB, WBA, WDC, CFG, Z, ATH, AOS, COG, SCHW, GLW, DLTR, FFIV, GIL, HAL, HIG, JBHT, LII, MRVL, MCHP, PAAS, ROST, VFC, WAB, TMUS, DFS, CTLT, TW, PINS, DT, CF, CMS, CCL, LNG, CSGP, DRE, FITB, NWL, PPG, QGEN, RJF, RCI, ROP, LUV, NLOK, VMC, WAT, WFC, WY, MLCO, LEA, CDK, LSXMK, LW, ZS, CAE, OKE, RL, FTS, IAC, TD,
- Added Positions: DELL, ZM, PFG, EPAM, CTVA, PCG, FANG,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, GOOG, V, FB, UNH, T, MRK, MA, JPM, VZ, CSCO, ORCL, ACN, ADBE, MDT, ABBV, XOM, AMT, COST, NVDA, ETN, CMCSA, SPGI, COP, PYPL, MMM, NFLX, NEE, TROW, WM, PLD, GS, MSCI, HPQ, BLK, BIIB, ETR, BX, TSLA, CHTR, DHI, SHOP, AMP, MET, TEL, CBRE, GRMN, AVGO, PSA, DVA, CDW, STX, XEL, MCK, REGN, VLO, UBS, GM, BKNG, DGX, WEC, ZBH, ZTS, CRM, LYB, JCI, ES, ANSS, VRTX, BR, CCI, COF, TT, HCA, ATVI, ICE, SBAC, SWKS, NOW, BCE, CME, RNR, FBHS, KEYS, AKAM, HST, MKTX, CAH, DUK, MFC, A, DISH, ELS, RE, LH, RF, STE, TRP, MELI, BTG, ACGL, GIB, D, EQR, APTV, VIAC, CP, CCEP, WELL, IDXX, NTAP, LIN, NXPI, VER, XYL, HPE, EQIX, ORLY, WLTW, AUY, AGNC, FCAU, KKR, RNG, ALLY, CHKP, DB, DISCA, PEAK, JLL, KMI, SYF, FOX, AIZ, DPZ, EOG, MNST, VTR, QRVO, FOXA, XRAY, FNF, ISRG, TAP, VAR, PAYC, CHRW, CNC, TU, JAZZ, SSNC, WDAY, TWLO, EXR, FDX, NTR, SEE, SJR, ULTA, TWTR, HLT, RACE, INVH, AAP, LBTYA, MYL, WRK, AER, WIX, TRU, COUP, MDB, HES, TFC, STZ, EXPE, INCY, PRGO, WPC, LBTYK, PODD, MOS, PNR, CYBR, TTD, SNAP, BKR, ROKU, AVTR, INFO, IRM, JNPR, MXIM, MOH, SIVB, MTN, KDP, DISCK, NLSN, BKI, DBX, AVLR, MRNA, NVR, HDS, ERIE,
- Sold Out: GPN, MO, CB, EXC, MPC, MAN, HWM, FIS, PPL, EXAS, AXS, EVRG, FCX, VRSK, ALNY, RTX, RCL, DXC, AYI, FLEX, TGNA, XRX, NEBLQ, CBOE, ALLE, BG, CPRI, VVV, IR, AES, ICL, ARMK, UNM, CARR, OTIS, CNP, DOFSQ, GME, FOSL, YUMC, CCJ, JBGS, ST, CNX, NVT, FTI, WH, WYND, MAA, ARNC, KIM, DLPH, FTV, NGVT, LILA, VREX, CEIX, NAVI, VNE, KTB, BMRN, AMTD, SBRA, MTB, SLG, UTHR, HLF, GNW, IGT, FLS, CLNY, M, BLD, EPC, VAC, DD, DVN, AVNS, CRCQQ, ENR,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with DELL. Click here to check it out.
- DELL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of DELL
- Peter Lynch Chart of DELL
For the details of Achmea Investment Management B.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/achmea+investment+management+b.v./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Achmea Investment Management B.V.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 754,363 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 42,986 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.84%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 224,457 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.5%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 343,384 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Visa Inc (V) - 202,209 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.27%
Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $202.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 754,363 shares as of .New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $137.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 343,384 shares as of .New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $137.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 226,125 shares as of .New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $266.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 108,770 shares as of .New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 540,954 shares as of .New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $144.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 131,431 shares as of .Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 99.69%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $60.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 51,125 shares as of .Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $460.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,996 shares as of .Added: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 79.83%. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $46.18, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 49,031 shares as of .Added: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $250.16 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $298.11. The stock is now traded at around $308.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,422 shares as of .Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 1034.82%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $32.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,522 shares as of .Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 64.36%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 58,193 shares as of .Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61.Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.Sold Out: ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $64.66 and $78.17, with an estimated average price of $71.8.
Here is the complete portfolio of Achmea Investment Management B.V.. Also check out:
1. Achmea Investment Management B.V.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Achmea Investment Management B.V.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Achmea Investment Management B.V.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Achmea Investment Management B.V. keeps buying