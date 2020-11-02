Ako Capital Llp Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Under Armour Inc, Sells Grifols SA, CME Group Inc

Investment company Ako Capital Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Under Armour Inc, Nike Inc, Allegion PLC, sells Grifols SA, CME Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ako Capital Llp. As of 2020Q3, Ako Capital Llp owns 25 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TMO, ICE, UAA,

TMO, ICE, UAA, Added Positions: NKE, ALLE, PG, EBAY, CHKP, ZTS, MAR, MCO, V, EL, VRSK, GOOG, BKNG, CLB,

NKE, ALLE, PG, EBAY, CHKP, ZTS, MAR, MCO, V, EL, VRSK, GOOG, BKNG, CLB, Reduced Positions: LIN, OTIS, ANSS, RACE, ABEV, FICO, ADBE,

LIN, OTIS, ANSS, RACE, ABEV, FICO, ADBE, Sold Out: GRFS, CME,

Linde PLC (LIN) - 3,710,988 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.46% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 9,047,389 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.97% Visa Inc (V) - 2,095,062 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 1,622,834 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% Ferrari NV (RACE) - 1,806,853 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%

Ako Capital Llp initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $473.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 435,377 shares as of .

Ako Capital Llp initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 1,472,385 shares as of .

Ako Capital Llp initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $10.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 10,112,291 shares as of .

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Nike Inc by 32.57%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,361,535 shares as of .

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Allegion PLC by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $111.6, with an estimated average price of $101.5. The stock is now traded at around $98.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,016,118 shares as of .

Ako Capital Llp sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $17.65.

Ako Capital Llp sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41.