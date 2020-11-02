  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ako Capital Llp Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Under Armour Inc, Sells Grifols SA, CME Group Inc

November 02, 2020 | About: NKE +2.92% ALLE +2.21% TMO +3.08% ICE +2.52% UAA +4.08% GRFS +0.77% CME +1.71%

Investment company Ako Capital Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Under Armour Inc, Nike Inc, Allegion PLC, sells Grifols SA, CME Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ako Capital Llp. As of 2020Q3, Ako Capital Llp owns 25 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AKO CAPITAL LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ako+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AKO CAPITAL LLP
  1. Linde PLC (LIN) - 3,710,988 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.46%
  2. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 9,047,389 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.97%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 2,095,062 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  4. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 1,622,834 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
  5. Ferrari NV (RACE) - 1,806,853 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Ako Capital Llp initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $473.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 435,377 shares as of .

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Ako Capital Llp initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 1,472,385 shares as of .

New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Ako Capital Llp initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $10.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 10,112,291 shares as of .

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Nike Inc by 32.57%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,361,535 shares as of .

Added: Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Allegion PLC by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $111.6, with an estimated average price of $101.5. The stock is now traded at around $98.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,016,118 shares as of .

Sold Out: Grifols SA (GRFS)

Ako Capital Llp sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $17.65.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Ako Capital Llp sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of AKO CAPITAL LLP. Also check out:

1. AKO CAPITAL LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. AKO CAPITAL LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AKO CAPITAL LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AKO CAPITAL LLP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)