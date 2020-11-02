Charter Trust Co Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, The Home Depot Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Intel Corp, Dow Inc

Concord, NH, based Investment company Charter Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, The Home Depot Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Lam Research Corp, Amgen Inc, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Intel Corp, Dow Inc, Starbucks Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charter Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Charter Trust Co owns 232 stocks with a total value of $905 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GOVT, LRCX, RTX, LOGI, GOLD, FDX, HZNP, LEN, TSM, VCSH, VRTX,

GOVT, LRCX, RTX, LOGI, GOLD, FDX, HZNP, LEN, TSM, VCSH, VRTX, Added Positions: AGG, GLD, HD, AMGN, SNPS, LQD, NVO, CTAS, VEA, BABA, MKC, VWO, FMC, BX, IVW, MUB, XLB, PFF, XLRE, ACN, IEI, XXII,

AGG, GLD, HD, AMGN, SNPS, LQD, NVO, CTAS, VEA, BABA, MKC, VWO, FMC, BX, IVW, MUB, XLB, PFF, XLRE, ACN, IEI, XXII, Reduced Positions: IVV, ADP, INTC, DOW, AAPL, SBUX, BDX, MSFT, XLK, AMZN, ADBE, PEP, DIS, BRK.B, V, GOOGL, IJH, NVDA, TMO, MA, ABT, APD, IJR, CAT, COST, JPM, LHX, NKE, ZTS, AMT, DHR, FB, HON, LMT, PG, CSCO, JNJ, NVS, TXN, T, EPP, CVX, DOV, PFE, REGN, XEL, AME, AMAT, BAX, CSX, KO, ECL, FXI, NEE, PYPL, PSX, ROP, XLV, AXP, AVY, BBY, IJJ, EMB, MBB, IGIB, COP, CHD, CMCSA, CFR, D, DUK, EMR, GIS, ITW, IBM, KMB, LOW, MMC, MCD, MDT, NSC, XLP, SDY, XLC, SYK, SYY, UNH, VZ, WFC, ADI, ALL, MO, BA, EFA, IJK, BLK, AVGO, CARR, CVS, COR, DTE, DE, ES, FTV, GE, HPE, EZA, EEM, TIP, HYG, IJT, KLAC, MDLZ, MCO, ORCL, OTIS, PH, PNC, PAYX, ROK, SO, TD, TSCO, UNP, VLO,

IVV, ADP, INTC, DOW, AAPL, SBUX, BDX, MSFT, XLK, AMZN, ADBE, PEP, DIS, BRK.B, V, GOOGL, IJH, NVDA, TMO, MA, ABT, APD, IJR, CAT, COST, JPM, LHX, NKE, ZTS, AMT, DHR, FB, HON, LMT, PG, CSCO, JNJ, NVS, TXN, T, EPP, CVX, DOV, PFE, REGN, XEL, AME, AMAT, BAX, CSX, KO, ECL, FXI, NEE, PYPL, PSX, ROP, XLV, AXP, AVY, BBY, IJJ, EMB, MBB, IGIB, COP, CHD, CMCSA, CFR, D, DUK, EMR, GIS, ITW, IBM, KMB, LOW, MMC, MCD, MDT, NSC, XLP, SDY, XLC, SYK, SYY, UNH, VZ, WFC, ADI, ALL, MO, BA, EFA, IJK, BLK, AVGO, CARR, CVS, COR, DTE, DE, ES, FTV, GE, HPE, EZA, EEM, TIP, HYG, IJT, KLAC, MDLZ, MCO, ORCL, OTIS, PH, PNC, PAYX, ROK, SO, TD, TSCO, UNP, VLO, Sold Out: CDK, BP, IGF, ILMN, CABO, HPQ, MRO, TJX, EWH,

SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 562,673 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 516,028 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 369,524 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 116,589 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.94% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 162,848 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 77,635 shares as of .

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $342.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,773 shares as of .

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,536 shares as of .

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $64.59 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $71.36. The stock is now traded at around $84.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,220 shares as of .

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $26.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,895 shares as of .

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $259.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,313 shares as of .

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 218.31%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,125 shares as of .

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 59.72%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $266.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,251 shares as of .

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 73.15%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $216.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,191 shares as of .

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $191.04 and $229.36, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $213.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,799 shares as of .

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $70.22, with an estimated average price of $66.63. The stock is now traded at around $63.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 52,102 shares as of .

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 77.95%. The purchase prices were between $266.14 and $342.38, with an estimated average price of $308.23. The stock is now traded at around $314.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,986 shares as of .

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $40.33 and $47.68, with an estimated average price of $44.43.

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $37.76 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $39.41.

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32.

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1699.07 and $1928, with an estimated average price of $1812.18.

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $16.41 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.24.