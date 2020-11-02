Bar Harbor Trust Services Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Wells Fargo, Intel Corp

Ellsworth, ME, based Investment company Bar Harbor Trust Services (Current Portfolio) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, IHS Markit, Texas Pacific Land Trust, sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Wells Fargo, Intel Corp, People's United Financial Inc, Republic Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bar Harbor Trust Services. As of 2020Q3, Bar Harbor Trust Services owns 113 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ICE, RNR, HZNP, TWTR, RTX, SBAC, VRT, AON, APH,

ICE, RNR, HZNP, TWTR, RTX, SBAC, VRT, AON, APH, Added Positions: BAM, INFO, TPL, NKE, AMZN, D, BKNG, SAND, NVO, CDW, VCSH, BRK.B, MA, ACN, CB, BRO, SPY, PG, GOOGL, ELS, QCOM, COST, EQCPD.PFD, LDOS, UNP, LHX, DHR, NSP, PYPL, BAC, V, AZO, GOOG, UNH, DIS, WMT, TXN, NEE, IBB, LQD, ADBE,

BAM, INFO, TPL, NKE, AMZN, D, BKNG, SAND, NVO, CDW, VCSH, BRK.B, MA, ACN, CB, BRO, SPY, PG, GOOGL, ELS, QCOM, COST, EQCPD.PFD, LDOS, UNP, LHX, DHR, NSP, PYPL, BAC, V, AZO, GOOG, UNH, DIS, WMT, TXN, NEE, IBB, LQD, ADBE, Reduced Positions: KMI, GOLD, BMY, INTC, PBCT, ABT, AAPL, VZ, CSCO, GIS, PEP, MSFT, TJX, EFG, MO, MRK, VNQ, EQC, T, PFE, MCD, IWM, JPM, IVV, XOM, FAX, LLY, EFA, AMGN, WM, IOO, GILD, SDY, VTI,

KMI, GOLD, BMY, INTC, PBCT, ABT, AAPL, VZ, CSCO, GIS, PEP, MSFT, TJX, EFG, MO, MRK, VNQ, EQC, T, PFE, MCD, IWM, JPM, IVV, XOM, FAX, LLY, EFA, AMGN, WM, IOO, GILD, SDY, VTI, Sold Out: WFC, RSG, MDT, CME, YUM, PSX, CAC, ABBV,

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 85,967 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 46,417 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 336,449 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.49% Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) - 1,108,773 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% General Mills Inc (GIS) - 150,784 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%

Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 46,395 shares as of .

Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $164.73 and $189.8, with an estimated average price of $176.84. The stock is now traded at around $161.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 19,526 shares as of .

Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $74.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,900 shares as of .

Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,398 shares as of .

Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $17.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,469 shares as of .

Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,796 shares as of .

Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 57.74%. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $29.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 183,019 shares as of .

Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 31.61%. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $80.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 83,872 shares as of .

Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 36.01%. The purchase prices were between $441.7 and $602, with an estimated average price of $537.48. The stock is now traded at around $450.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,666 shares as of .

Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Nike Inc by 101.45%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,378 shares as of .

Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 113.69%. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $80.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,165 shares as of .

Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 104.60%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1622.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 356 shares as of .

Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $80 and $96.82, with an estimated average price of $89.39.

Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4.

Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41.

Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15.

Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.