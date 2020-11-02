Cohen Capital Management, Inc. Buys Gores Metropoulos Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, Sells MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, BP PLC, Wells Fargo

Corte Madera, CA, based Investment company Cohen Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Gores Metropoulos Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp, CVS Health Corp, sells MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, BP PLC, Wells Fargo, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Cohen Capital Management, Inc. owns 127 stocks with a total value of $403 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GMHI, DRI, BURL, FEAC, CRM, FB, BIIB,

GMHI, DRI, BURL, FEAC, CRM, FB, BIIB, Added Positions: CVS, EADSY,

CVS, EADSY, Reduced Positions: BERY, MSFT, MCK, SLB, VIAC, GLOG, BIO, DESP, HRI,

BERY, MSFT, MCK, SLB, VIAC, GLOG, BIO, DESP, HRI, Sold Out: MX, BP, WFC,

For the details of Cohen Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohen+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 59,334 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 91,233 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 54,901 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,404 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 109,987 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Gores Metropoulos Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 251,000 shares as of .

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $91.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 23,450 shares as of .

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.21 and $217.14, with an estimated average price of $195. The stock is now traded at around $193.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of .

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $263.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 850 shares as of .

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $232.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 905 shares as of .

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 27.46%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $56.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 138,170 shares as of .

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Airbus SE by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $21.83, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of .

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $11.9.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.