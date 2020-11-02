Sather Financial Group Inc Buys Arista Networks Inc, Tiffany, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Qualcomm Inc

Victoria, TX, based Investment company Sather Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Arista Networks Inc, Tiffany, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, 3M Co, sells Booking Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Qualcomm Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sather Financial Group Inc. As of 2020Q3, Sather Financial Group Inc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $628 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ANET, VOO, MMM, DEO, VBK, KO, MCD,

ANET, VOO, MMM, DEO, VBK, KO, MCD, Added Positions: TIF, UL, BAM, V, FB, JNJ, ROST, MSFT, GOOG, ACN, PB, SBUX, AMZN, AAPL, HD,

TIF, UL, BAM, V, FB, JNJ, ROST, MSFT, GOOG, ACN, PB, SBUX, AMZN, AAPL, HD, Reduced Positions: QCOM, NXPI, BRK.B, SYF, TJX, AVGO,

QCOM, NXPI, BRK.B, SYF, TJX, AVGO, Sold Out: BKNG, DIS, CTSH, BK,

For the details of Sather Financial Group Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sather+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 301,462 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 31,310 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 202,282 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% Facebook Inc (FB) - 139,939 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,088,174 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40%

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $208.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 88,039 shares as of .

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $299.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,615 shares as of .

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $149.93, with an estimated average price of $137.81. The stock is now traded at around $130.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,074 shares as of .

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $159.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,862 shares as of .

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $216.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,213 shares as of .

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,260 shares as of .

Sather Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Tiffany & Co by 48.37%. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $130.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 166,308 shares as of .

Sather Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc by 109.75%. The purchase prices were between $49.26 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,846 shares as of .

Sather Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3036.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 291 shares as of .

Sather Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

Sather Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Sather Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97.

Sather Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45.