Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Buys Globe Life Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, Sells International Paper Co

Mobile, AL, based Investment company Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Globe Life Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, Exelon Corp, sells International Paper Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp. As of 2020Q3, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp owns 124 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GL, SHY, AMZN,

GL, SHY, AMZN, Added Positions: ABBV, TFC, EXC, JPST, AAPL, JPM, CVX, MMM, CVS, COP, XOM, WFC, SWK,

ABBV, TFC, EXC, JPST, AAPL, JPM, CVX, MMM, CVS, COP, XOM, WFC, SWK, Reduced Positions: HD, DIS, NEE, BA, MSFT, DE, CSX, CL, LOW, OTIS, UPS, WM, FUN, CAT, TEL, BR, KMI, LW, CARR, BRK.B, STX, GSK, GE, F, DD, RDS.A, NVS, MDLZ, HPQ, CDK, KHC, HPE, DOW, ADM, CPSI, SCHB,

HD, DIS, NEE, BA, MSFT, DE, CSX, CL, LOW, OTIS, UPS, WM, FUN, CAT, TEL, BR, KMI, LW, CARR, BRK.B, STX, GSK, GE, F, DD, RDS.A, NVS, MDLZ, HPQ, CDK, KHC, HPE, DOW, ADM, CPSI, SCHB, Sold Out: IP,

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 43,423 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 22,591 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 42,064 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 82,668 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% CSX Corp (CSX) - 69,164 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Globe Life Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.19 and $85.76, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,924 shares as of .

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,670 shares as of .

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3036.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 65 shares as of .

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 39.70%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18. The stock is now traded at around $39.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,622 shares as of .

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $37.28.