Articles 

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Buys Globe Life Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, Sells International Paper Co

November 02, 2020 | About: EXC +0.99% GL +1.66% SHY -0.01% AMZN -0.28% IP +2.58%

Mobile, AL, based Investment company Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Globe Life Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, Exelon Corp, sells International Paper Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp. As of 2020Q3, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp owns 124 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aull+%26+monroe+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 43,423 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  2. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 22,591 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 42,064 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  4. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 82,668 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
  5. CSX Corp (CSX) - 69,164 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
New Purchase: Globe Life Inc (GL)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Globe Life Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.19 and $85.76, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,924 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,670 shares as of .

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3036.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 65 shares as of .

Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 39.70%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18. The stock is now traded at around $39.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,622 shares as of .

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $37.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp. Also check out:

