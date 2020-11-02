Relaxing Retirement Coach Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Relaxing Retirement Coach (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Relaxing Retirement Coach. As of 2020Q3, Relaxing Retirement Coach owns 49 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IBND, ABT, PG, SCHD, CWI, AEP, ABMD, IJS, BWX, IJJ, IJT, FNDX, IBM,

IBND, ABT, PG, SCHD, CWI, AEP, ABMD, IJS, BWX, IJJ, IJT, FNDX, IBM, Added Positions: SCHX, SCHM, SHM, SCHG, SUB, IVV, SCHE, SCHA, IJH, SCHF, VWO, SCHC, BWZ, SCHO, VBK, VBR, VOOG, IJR, SCHV, FLRN, VTV, SCHR, FNDA, IVOO, EWX, SCHH, FNDF, EFG, VOOV, VEA, VB, EFV, IJK,

SCHX, SCHM, SHM, SCHG, SUB, IVV, SCHE, SCHA, IJH, SCHF, VWO, SCHC, BWZ, SCHO, VBK, VBR, VOOG, IJR, SCHV, FLRN, VTV, SCHR, FNDA, IVOO, EWX, SCHH, FNDF, EFG, VOOV, VEA, VB, EFV, IJK, Reduced Positions: VOE, QQQ, VOT,

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 248,754 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.03% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 226,700 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.14% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 63,318 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.97% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 32,096 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.68% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SHM) - 208,038 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.58%

Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $33.7 and $36.24, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $35.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 205,136 shares as of .

Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $105.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,202 shares as of .

Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $137.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,572 shares as of .

Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $55.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,464 shares as of .

Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $22.74 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $24.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,214 shares as of .

Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $89.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,844 shares as of .

Relaxing Retirement Coach added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 63.03%. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $78.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 248,754 shares as of .

Relaxing Retirement Coach added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 99.14%. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 226,700 shares as of .

Relaxing Retirement Coach added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 126.58%. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 208,038 shares as of .

Relaxing Retirement Coach added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 87.45%. The purchase prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $111.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 88,794 shares as of .

Relaxing Retirement Coach added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 87.85%. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 72,022 shares as of .

Relaxing Retirement Coach added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $327.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 32,096 shares as of .