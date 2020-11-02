Pavion Blue Capital, LLC Buys Diageo PLC, Northrop Grumman Corp, Kilroy Realty Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Fox Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

Investment company Pavion Blue Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Diageo PLC, Northrop Grumman Corp, Kilroy Realty Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amgen Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Fox Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Baker Hughes Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pavion Blue Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Pavion Blue Capital, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NOC, KRC, FB, HSY, QQQ, DISCA, PH, CHTR, MAC,

NOC, KRC, FB, HSY, QQQ, DISCA, PH, CHTR, MAC, Added Positions: DEO, BRK.A, MSFT, COST, AMGN, BRK.B, HD, INTC, AAPL, DIS, JPM, SMG, SPY, MDLZ, JNJ, KMB, BAC, WFC, KO, PFE, CVX, T, FDX, UNH, AMZN, KHC,

DEO, BRK.A, MSFT, COST, AMGN, BRK.B, HD, INTC, AAPL, DIS, JPM, SMG, SPY, MDLZ, JNJ, KMB, BAC, WFC, KO, PFE, CVX, T, FDX, UNH, AMZN, KHC, Reduced Positions: XOM, COP, AIG, XLE, CSCO, TMO, TEL, HOG, IBM,

XOM, COP, AIG, XLE, CSCO, TMO, TEL, HOG, IBM, Sold Out: FOXA, VZ, BKR,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,013 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 37,184 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 36,690 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 208,888 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,775 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $289.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,296 shares as of .

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.74 and $60.98, with an estimated average price of $57.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 13,498 shares as of .

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $263.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 989 shares as of .

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $269.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 791 shares as of .

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $126.75 and $149.59, with an estimated average price of $141.73. The stock is now traded at around $137.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $603.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 339 shares as of .

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 621.73%. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $149.93, with an estimated average price of $137.81. The stock is now traded at around $130.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 15,048 shares as of .

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $302500.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3 shares as of .

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 44.19%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $216.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,811 shares as of .

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 55.46%. The purchase prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09. The stock is now traded at around $132.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,623 shares as of .

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $24.37 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $26.48.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Baker Hughes Co. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.29.