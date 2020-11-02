Fagan Associates, Inc. Buys Qualcomm Inc, ETF SER SOLUTIONS, Kirkland Lake Gold, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Eaton Corp PLC

Troy, NY, based Investment company Fagan Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, ETF SER SOLUTIONS, Kirkland Lake Gold, DraftKings Inc, First Solar Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fagan Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Fagan Associates, Inc. owns 103 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 314,376 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,590 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,519 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 90,793 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Facebook Inc (FB) - 51,067 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $123.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 31,470 shares as of .

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ETF SER SOLUTIONS. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $28.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 119,645 shares as of .

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99. The stock is now traded at around $45.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 65,675 shares as of .

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $35.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 49,537 shares as of .

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of .

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $388.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,086 shares as of .

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 211.18%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $65.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 36,532 shares as of .

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 98.77%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $56.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,750 shares as of .

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $80.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,018 shares as of .

Fagan Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Fagan Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68.

Fagan Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Fagan Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Fagan Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $64.18 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.82.

Fagan Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in NBT Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $29.68.