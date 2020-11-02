Brightworth Buys ISHARES TRUST, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Altria Group Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Sysco Corp, SPDR GOLD TRUST

Investment company Brightworth (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Altria Group Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Lowe's Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, Sysco Corp, SPDR GOLD TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brightworth. As of 2020Q3, Brightworth owns 85 stocks with a total value of $892 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MO, HON, LOW, TGT, UNH, CAT, VXUS,

MO, HON, LOW, TGT, UNH, CAT, VXUS, Added Positions: IVV, IXUS, BND, XLK, PG, DES, AMGN, MRK, VZ, CVX, DE, DEO, SYK, GOOGL, YUM, COST, CSX, DIS, ABT, BDX, VLO, MS, HD, TXN, INTC, WM, BMY, USB, UPS, UNP, MSFT, CMCSA, RTX, QCOM, JPM, ORCL, MA, SPY, FB, ACWI, BAC,

IVV, IXUS, BND, XLK, PG, DES, AMGN, MRK, VZ, CVX, DE, DEO, SYK, GOOGL, YUM, COST, CSX, DIS, ABT, BDX, VLO, MS, HD, TXN, INTC, WM, BMY, USB, UPS, UNP, MSFT, CMCSA, RTX, QCOM, JPM, ORCL, MA, SPY, FB, ACWI, BAC, Reduced Positions: KO, AAPL, SYY, GLD, AMZN, ALGN, IWF, IWB, SCHM, IYW, APD, IWD, SCHA, BRK.B, EEM, VIG,

KO, AAPL, SYY, GLD, AMZN, ALGN, IWF, IWB, SCHM, IYW, APD, IWD, SCHA, BRK.B, EEM, VIG, Sold Out: HEFA,

For the details of Brightworth's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brightworth/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 1,069,003 shares, 40.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.40% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 2,523,812 shares, 16.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 473,825 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,874 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.15% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 212,083 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%

Brightworth initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $152.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of .

Brightworth initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $164.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,562 shares as of .

Brightworth initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $305.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 920 shares as of .

Brightworth initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,048 shares as of .

Brightworth initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $158.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,451 shares as of .

Brightworth initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $50.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,094 shares as of .

Brightworth added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 48.40%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $327.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.13%. The holding were 1,069,003 shares as of .

Brightworth added to a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST by 41.02%. The purchase prices were between $19.88 and $23.05, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 120,780 shares as of .

Brightworth added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,084 shares as of .

Brightworth added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,039 shares as of .

Brightworth added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $42.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,734 shares as of .

Brightworth sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $27.72.