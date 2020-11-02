Strategic Financial Group, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, WISDOMTREE TRUST

Investment company Strategic Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, WISDOMTREE TRUST, FS KKR Capital Corp, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Financial Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Strategic Financial Group, LLC owns 186 stocks with a total value of $387 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPLG, SPMD, FSKR, FSK, BABA, ORLY, DUK, XMLV, PFE, CMI, FDN, VTV,
- Added Positions: SPSB, JPST, IGSB, XLU, SPYV, EFV, SPIB, FPE, SJNK, SCHV, EFG, FLRN, XLI, DEM, PCY, DHR, GDX, MUB, VIGI, SHM, SHYG, MRK, TFI, ITM, PG, KDP, INTC, QQQ, ACWI, AMZN, KO, SDY, SPEM, PFF, FLOT, T, MSFT, JNJ, JPM, CSCO, SBI, ARCC, XOM, FGD, HD, KBE, AOM, IEMG, SO, BRG, VZ, V, WMT, PEP, LLY,
- Reduced Positions: UPS, SPAB, DLS, SLYV, SPYG, BND, VEU, IDV, SPSM, IWO, USMV, XLP, DES, FVD, DOL, FTSM, VYM, IWN, IGIB, DTN, SPDW, VEA, IJS, FXH, XAR, EZM, XLV, SRLN, VWO, NOBL, VB, SDIV, HDV, LEMB, EMLP, AOK, DIS, DPG, FB, CVX, DVY, GBX, HYD, TMP, DON, AGG, IVW, IWM, SCHZ, AOA, CWI, AOR, SCHD, SCHX, IJK, IJR, NEA, SCHB, BGR, MMM, PM, WBA, VOE, BRK.B, BBDC, GE, VO, GWX, SCHM, RSP, UNP, SCHE, THQ, IYT, ISTB,
- Sold Out: ELR, EMM, FS5A, BP, EWG, SPHY,
For the details of Strategic Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Financial Group, LLC
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB) - 626,136 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.59%
- VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 143,649 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 327,372 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.41%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 69,537 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 402,224 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.41%
Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 258,307 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPMD)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 203,514 shares as of .New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 64,016 shares as of .New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $14.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,211 shares as of .New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $304.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 872 shares as of .New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $419.41 and $482.62, with an estimated average price of $455.63. The stock is now traded at around $436.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 603 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 27.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 190,142 shares as of .Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 360.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 31,125 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $29.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 155,982 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (EFV)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $39.83 and $42.77, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $38.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 143,387 shares as of .Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FPE)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $19.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 219,071 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SJNK)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 43.31%. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 92,658 shares as of .Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet (EMM)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FS5A)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $24.5 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $25.28.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.Sold Out: MSCI GERMANY ETF (EWG)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI GERMANY ETF. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Strategic Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Strategic Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strategic Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strategic Financial Group, LLC keeps buying