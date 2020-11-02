5 Guru Stocks Predicted to Expand Earnings

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of Nov. 2 the following guru-held companies have positive future earnings estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Mastech Digital

Shares of Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) were trading around $16.15 on Monday.

The company, which provides Information Technology staffing services, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 52.30% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 25%. The return on equity of 20.3% and return on assets of 11.23% are outperforming 87% of companies in the business services industry.

With 1.50% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder.

BJ's Restaurants

On Monday, BJ's Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) was trading around $28.05 per share.

With a market cap of $625 million, the company, which operates restaurants, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 5.40% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 15%. While the return on equity of -8.6% is underperforming the sector, return on assets of -2.34% is outperforming 83% of companies in the restaurants industry.

Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.94% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%.

Encore Capital

Shares of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) were trading around $31.33 per share on Monday.

With a market cap of $982 million, the finance company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 19.50% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 28%. The return on equity of 21.09% and return on assets of 4.24% are outperforming 95% of companies in the banks industry.

With 0.61% of outstanding shares, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.08% and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)'s Maverick Capital with 0.03%.

The GEO Group

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) was trading around $8.81 per share on Monday.

The real estate investment trust has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 1.70% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 10%. The return on equity of 14.79% and return on assets of 3.42% are outperforming 67% of companies in the REITs industry.

With 4.45% of outstanding shares, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%, Cohen with 0.02% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Gray Television

On Monday, Gray Television Inc. (GTN) was trading around $12.59 per share.

With a market cap of $1.21 billion, the television broadcast company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed risen 13.90% over the last three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 10%. The return on equity of 7.9% and return on assets of 3.09% are outperforming 69% of companies in the media - diversified industry.

With 1.03% of outstanding shares, Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40% and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

