  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2618)  | Author's Website |

5 Guru Stocks Predicted to Expand Earnings

Mastech Digital on the list

November 02, 2020 | About: GTN +1.81% GEO +1.07% ECPG +5.57% BJRI +3.58% MHH +4.34%

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of Nov. 2 the following guru-held companies have positive future earnings estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Mastech Digital

Shares of Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) were trading around $16.15 on Monday.

The company, which provides Information Technology staffing services, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 52.30% over the past three years.

d38bbb09d54cb6468e8c437e65d1dba7.png

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 25%. The return on equity of 20.3% and return on assets of 11.23% are outperforming 87% of companies in the business services industry.

With 1.50% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder.

BJ's Restaurants

On Monday, BJ's Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) was trading around $28.05 per share.

With a market cap of $625 million, the company, which operates restaurants, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 5.40% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 15%. While the return on equity of -8.6% is underperforming the sector, return on assets of -2.34% is outperforming 83% of companies in the restaurants industry.

dcc968abc232f392947d259421c601cb.png

Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.94% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%.

Encore Capital

Shares of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) were trading around $31.33 per share on Monday.

With a market cap of $982 million, the finance company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 19.50% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 28%. The return on equity of 21.09% and return on assets of 4.24% are outperforming 95% of companies in the banks industry.

569732f11e37acd70438b8a7f399c120.png

With 0.61% of outstanding shares, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.08% and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)'s Maverick Capital with 0.03%.

The GEO Group

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) was trading around $8.81 per share on Monday.

The real estate investment trust has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 1.70% over the past three years.

30db119f1d7d0aa601cdb1b972be3e1f.png

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 10%. The return on equity of 14.79% and return on assets of 3.42% are outperforming 67% of companies in the REITs industry.

With 4.45% of outstanding shares, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%, Cohen with 0.02% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Gray Television

On Monday, Gray Television Inc. (GTN) was trading around $12.59 per share.

With a market cap of $1.21 billion, the television broadcast company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed risen 13.90% over the last three years.

c7962b7a0f70dd0c823626fdf81d1045.png

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 10%. The return on equity of 7.9% and return on assets of 3.09% are outperforming 69% of companies in the media - diversified industry.

With 1.03% of outstanding shares, Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40% and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Tiziano Frateschi

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)