Retail and e-commerce brands enjoy powerful CX boost from GetFeedback as SurveyMonkey announces expanded investment in Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Hibbett, Puma, YETI, and more share CX impact stories ahead of the 2020 holiday season



SurveyMonkey announces plans to deepen value for e-commerce customers through purpose-built integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey ( SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that Crocs, Deckers, Hibbett, Puma, and YETI are fueling their customer experience (CX) programs with GetFeedback, SurveyMonkey's multi-channel CX platform. With the ability to seamlessly capture in-the-moment feedback from e-commerce sites and mobile apps, GetFeedback enables retailers to quickly address urgent issues, such as cart abandonment, ahead of a holiday shopping season taking place largely online. SurveyMonkey also announced plans to launch a robust integration between GetFeedback and Salesforce Commerce Cloud to deepen the platform’s connection with Salesforce solutions and strengthen the link between feedback and action for joint customers.

The GetFeedback platform is a powerful yet easy-to-use agile CX solution that helps organizations set up their CX program within days—not months—to quickly understand and act on customer insights. Agile CX enables organizations to identify problems, iterate quickly, and deliver meaningful experiences that increase customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The platform harnesses the combined power of GetFeedback and Usabilla , which were acquired by SurveyMonkey in 2019. In addition to deep Salesforce integration and advanced email capabilities, the GetFeedback platform provides the ability to gather feedback across digital channels in a frictionless manner that doesn’t disrupt the shopping experience, and therefore doesn’t impact conversion rates.

The planned integration with Commerce Cloud will enable joint Salesforce-GetFeedback customers like Deckers, Hubbett, and Puma to enrich customer data via post-purchase surveys, conduct audience research among site visitors, identify drivers behind cart abandonment and other behaviors, quickly resolve bugs, and create more effective marketing campaigns. This holistic view of the customer will accelerate companies’ ability to learn from—and improve—the online shopping experience. Customers interested in the new integration can sign up to learn more here .

“The holiday season can make or break a retail brand, and in 2020 holiday shopping will be almost exclusively done online," said Craig Shull, senior vice president and general manager of the GetFeedback platform at SurveyMonkey. “Gathering reliable feedback from online shoppers and quickly making adjustments using that data is now a critical skill for businesses of every size. Our deepened investment with Salesforce will enable retailers to move even faster as they adapt to the many ways in which the world is rapidly changing.”

Customer success stories highlight how organizations with different needs are taking advantage of the platform’s ability to quickly gather and utilize customer feedback:

Puma : The international clothing retailer uses GetFeedback to gather customer feedback about their online shopping experiences and respond by launching new features like wish lists and additional payment methods. As a result, Puma has seen its NPS score increase by 11% on desktop and 9% on mobile.

: The international clothing retailer uses GetFeedback to gather customer feedback about their online shopping experiences and respond by launching new features like wish lists and additional payment methods. As a result, Puma has seen its NPS score increase by 11% on desktop and 9% on mobile. Hibbett : The 75-year-old sporting goods store went digital with a combination of Salesforce Commerce Cloud and GetFeedback. Real-time feedback allows Hibbett to stay agile and provide the same level of service it always provided in stores within the digital experience. Hibbett also successfully launched a buy/reserve online and pick up in store program, leveraging customer feedback to guide the rollout of the new program.

: The 75-year-old sporting goods store went digital with a combination of Salesforce Commerce Cloud and GetFeedback. Real-time feedback allows Hibbett to stay agile and provide the same level of service it always provided in stores within the digital experience. Hibbett also successfully launched a buy/reserve online and pick up in store program, leveraging customer feedback to guide the rollout of the new program. YETI: The specialty outdoor product retailer uses GetFeedback to measure customer satisfaction after support emails and chat interactions, following up with customers the same day they submit negative feedback. Collecting actionable feedback has allowed YETI to adapt to the uncertainties caused by the pandemic this year.



Compared to service-heavy CX offerings, the GetFeedback platform fills a market gap by helping enterprise customers deploy the solution quickly and easily. Customers can collect critical feedback across all digital channels, including web, mobile apps, chat, SMS, and email, and bring key operational data into one platform. GetFeedback’s analytics dashboard brings omni-channel feedback together in one place, with AI-powered text analysis, the ability to segment by a variety of customer attributes, and the power to create automated actions that improve the overall customer experience. With deep Salesforce connectivity, GetFeedback is currently a top-rated customer feedback solution according to the Salesforce AppExchange. The GetFeedback platform is now available to customers through getfeedback.com .

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience , market research , and survey feedback . The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents . SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions , and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​ and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.