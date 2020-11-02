PURA Confirms Hemp Lifestyle Brand Reveal Scheduled Next Tuesday, November 10th

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today confirmed the company will publish next Tuesday, November 10, 2020, a multimedia presentation unveiling the compelling strategic value propelling its Farmersville Brands strategy forward, to include details on the PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) partnership and additional partnerships adding fuel to PURA's Farmersville momentum.

PURA recently announced making major headway in the rollout of its new hemp lifestyle strategy, Farmersville Brands. The closing of the 72-acer land purchase contract where PURA will build the tangible centerpiece of its lifestyle strategy is anticipated to close this week. The centerpiece has already announced a hemp cultivation and extraction partnership with PAOG and additional partnerships are in the works. PURA management anticipates the Farmersville Brands strategy to become the industry brand name catalyst advancing the entire hemp sector.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

[email protected]

(800) 861-1350

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pura-confirms-hemp-lifestyle-brand-reveal-scheduled-next-tuesday-november-10th-301164946.html

SOURCE Puration, Inc.