Blanches Fosses Wind Farm Commissioning (Department of Aisne)

November 02, 2020 | About: TSX:BLX -0.79%

MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2020

Boralex now operates more than 1 GW on French territory

MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) is announcing the commercial commissioning of the 11 MW Blanches Fosses wind farm, located in the department of Aisne in France. The commissioning of this wind farm brings Boralex's capacity in France to 1,004 MW and its total worldwide capacity to 2,066 MW.

"Blanches Fosses is the second wind farm commissioned in 2020 in France. In the midst of the health crisis, Blanches Fosses is proof that France is and remains a territory with high growth potential for renewable energy development. This is two celebrations in one with this commissioning and on our 30th anniversary, we were able to go above the symbolic 1 GW mark in operation in France," said Nicolas Wolff, Vice-President and General Manager Boralex, Europe.

"I want to acknowledge the commitment and the hard work of our employees and vendors in finishing up at the Blanches Fosses work site. Thanks to them, we were able to make up for work site delays that we had last spring because of the lockdowns and commission it on time." added Patrick Decostre, Boralex Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer.

The compensation top-up contract, effective November 1, 2020, for five Vestas V110 wind turbines with a unit power of 2.2 MW each is for a period of 15 years. The estimated annual electricity output from this site is estimated at over 29,500 MWh, equivalent to the annual consumption of approximately 5,500 homes.

With the commissioning of the Blanches Fosses wind farm, Boralex is one step closer to achieving its growth objective for its 2023 strategic plan, which aims to reach an installed capacity of 2,800 MW by 2023.

About Boralex
Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's first independent onshore wind power producer, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types – wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustainable growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed for 30 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blanches-fosses-wind-farm-commissioning-department-of-aisne-301164670.html

SOURCE Boralex Inc.


