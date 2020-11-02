Rush Street Interactive Crowned Casino Operator Of The Year & Customer Service Operator Of The Year At 2020 EGR North America Awards

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive (RSI), one of the fastest-growing online casino and regulated online gaming companies in the United States, is celebrating two more big wins, on the heels of being named Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the year last week, winning the Casino Operator of the Year and the Customer Service Operator of the Year at the 2020 EGR North America Awards. The EGR Awards are regarded as the gold standard in the online gaming industry, celebrating North America's leading operators who have shown outstanding performance in the past year.

The judges selected RSI as Casino Operator of the Year during a year when RSI established itself as one of the top online casino operators in the U.S. on the basis of its high-quality product and operating service. For this award, RSI and its competitors were judged on the originality of their product, the strength of the brand and marketing, and innovations that set their offering apart from competitors. Additional recognition was given to operators demonstrating a strong regulated market business. Key criteria included growth and commercial success; innovations and differentiation; quality of product; customer acquisition and retention strategies.

When explaining why RSI was selected as the top Casino Operator of the Year in North America, one of the gaming industry judges stated: "They are still the best in this group, so I am keeping Rush Street Interactive as my top pick. Best platform and impressive growth," and another noted RSI is "Successfully going public, and staking a claim in Illinois." In awarding RSI as the Customer Service Operator of the Year, the judges determined RSI stood out from the pack with their staff engagement in customer satisfaction strategy; continual training and development; continual measurement; competitive advantage; and impact on retention.

The judges complimented RSI's Customer Service when selecting them as the best of the best commenting: "One of the best customer service teams in the US. The team is well trained and extracts more PLV [player lifetime values] from the players than most other operators," and "Really good entry with great overview of process, procedures and people. Rush Street Interactive's brands have a really good reputation for customer care."

"This is an extreme honor to have so many of the gaming industry's top leaders select RSI as both Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the year," said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive. "These recognitions are a tribute to the talents of our interactive team and their dedication to continually improve the quality of our product and customer experience. These awards belong to our team as any success we experience is due fully to their exceptional efforts and collaborative spirit."

Rush Street Interactive develops and operates a proprietary online gaming platform powering internet casinos and sportsbooks, and has established itself as the #1 online casino operator in the U.S., according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming's based on estimates for the three months ended August 31, 2020.

Held virtually this year, The EGR North America Awards are the gaming industry's most prestigious awards, recognizing and rewarding the top performers of the past year.

On July 27, 2020, RSI entered into a business combination agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: DMYT.U, DMYT and DMYT WS). Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company intends to change its name to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. and trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "RSI."

About Rush Street Interactive

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. The Company launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, Rush Street Interactive was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co , in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com .

About dMY Technology Group

dMY Technology Group, Inc. is a $230 million special purpose acquisition company founded by Niccolo de Masi and Harry You for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. dMY's initial public offering was underwritten by Goldman Sachs & Co. and UBS Investment Bank, and its common stock, units and warrants trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbols DMYT, DMYT-UN and DMYT-WT, respectively. More information can be found at www.dmytechnology.com.

