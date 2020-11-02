Independent Research Firms Position IBM as a Leader in Managed Security Services

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced today that the company has been recognized as a Leader in three market reports evaluating Managed Security Services Providers. Profiling IBM's strategies and capabilities in managed security services are:

"The Forrester Wave™: Global Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020" by Forrester Research : IBM Security Services received the highest score in the strategy category and among the highest in the market presence category and second highest in the current offering category.

by Forrester Research IBM Security Services received the highest score in the strategy category and among the highest in the market presence category and second highest in the current offering category. "The Forrester Wave™: European Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020", by Forrester Research : IBM Security Services was top ranked in two categories – current offering and strategy with the highest score possible in the third-market presence.

by Forrester Research IBM Security Services was top ranked in two categories – current offering and strategy with the highest score possible in the third-market presence. "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Security Services 2020 Vendor Assessment" (Doc # US46235320, September 2020 ): IBM Security Services was cited for its key strengths as a global scale partner with local delivery capabilities able to address customer needs such as the journey to cloud, application security, threat intelligence and threat management operations.

Managing more than 150 billion security events on average daily, IBM Managed Security Services brings together the power and integration of proprietary and third-party machine learning and AI to help customers reduce incident fatigue, perform triage quickly and manage what matters most to clients. With many organizations today navigating wider, more complex environments, the company's managed security services are built for scale and efficiency to help protect hybrid cloud environments.

IBM Managed Security Services, an all-in-one suite, focuses on relieving clients from alert fatigue and undetected threats – allowing for quick response and remediation with incident response, security orchestration and automation built into the platform. In fact, in its global report, Forrester Research cites the breadth of IBM's portfolio, and in its European report, it cites IBM's ability to integrate its product offerings in automation, threat intelligence, incident response and vulnerability capabilities into its managed security services.

With over half a million cybersecurity jobs currently in demand just in the U.S., many in-house security teams are struggling to keep up with the volume of threat data, alerts and incidents flooding their environments. Responding to this challenge, IBM's Managed Security Services platform leverages IBM Security Resilient SOAR and IBM Security QRadar Advisor with Watson to escalate and remediate threats quickly. An asset recognized by the IDC MarketScape in its market report as one of IBM's strengths, QRadar Advisor not only ingests data from activity within the end user environment, it also relies on insights gleaned from the external security community, ultimately enriching and contextualizing SOC analysts' understanding of cyber behaviors and threat activity to empower speedy actions.

According to the IDC MarketScape evaluation of IBM: "At a strategic level, IBM Security is collaboratively guiding clients through their security transformation journey, helping them mature and innovate their security program aligned to business requirements."

"With massive volumes of data moving through our network in a single day, we needed a partner who has the know-how and resources to quickly triage security threats and automate tasks that accelerate security response across a hybrid cloud environment," said Shivkumar Pandey, Group CISO, Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. "With its extensive depth and breadth of threat visibility and AI advancements, IBM is helping us get to threats before they turn into security incidents."

"We believe being recognized as a leader for our detection and response capabilities is a proof point to our clients' confidence in us as their managed security services partner," said Spencer Ingram, Vice President, Global Managed Security Services, IBM. "We're honored to receive this recognition from two such highly-regarded analyst firms. It makes us more determined to continue providing smarter and more responsive managed security services to our clients across the world."

To download the full reports or report excerpts, visit:

About IBM Security

IBM Security offers one of the most advanced and integrated portfolios of enterprise security products and services. The portfolio, supported by world-renowned IBM X-Force® research, enables organizations to effectively manage risk and defend against emerging threats. IBM operates one of the world's broadest security research, development and delivery organizations, monitors 150 billion+ security events per day in more than 130 countries, and has been granted more than 10,000 security patents worldwide. For more information, please check www.ibm.com/security , follow @ IBMSecurity on Twitter or visit the IBM Security Intelligence blog .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

