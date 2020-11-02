  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ChannelAdvisor CEO Featured on NBC's Today Show

November 02, 2020 | About: NYSE:ECOM +3.7%

David Spitz, head of leading e-commerce platform, discusses e-commerce and shipping trends ahead of holiday shopping season

PR Newswire

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 2, 2020

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --David Spitz, CEO of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, was recently featured on NBC's The Today Show to discuss e-commerce trends during the pandemic and the anticipated impact of holiday demand on fulfillment demand.

(PRNewsfoto/ChannelAdvisor)

In the national network broadcast, Spitz shared industry insights, including growing concern over "Shipageddon", a term widely used by e-commerce observers and shipping experts to describe the potential for holiday delivery delays. In an interview with NBC's Vicky Nguyen, Spitz offered viewers ways to circumvent logistical challenges as more consumers shop online during the holiday season.

"'Shipageddon' could be the Grinch that steals Christmas this year," explained Spitz when asked whether consumers in the US should adopt a proactive buying strategy for the holidays. "Getting most of your shopping done before the Thanksgiving holiday is probably the safest thing to do."

A recent survey conducted by ChannelAdvisor and Dynata indicates that 47% of shoppers in the US anticipate delivery delays. In comparison, 78% of survey respondents say they are willing to wait longer for holiday deliveries. The survey results suggest that the shift in consumer behavior combined with increased fulfillment demand could influence the e-commerce strategies of brands and retailers.

Spitz told NBC's Today Show, "You could see a lot more promotional activity to get consumers to purchase earlier in the season."

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog, follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor, like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn.

About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:
Tamara Gibbs
[email protected]
919-249-9798

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/channeladvisor-ceo-featured-on-nbcs-today-show-301164411.html

SOURCE ChannelAdvisor Corporation


