ChannelAdvisor CEO Featured on NBC's Today Show

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --David Spitz, CEO of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, was recently featured on NBC's The Today Show to discuss e-commerce trends during the pandemic and the anticipated impact of holiday demand on fulfillment demand.

In the national network broadcast, Spitz shared industry insights, including growing concern over "Shipageddon", a term widely used by e-commerce observers and shipping experts to describe the potential for holiday delivery delays. In an interview with NBC's Vicky Nguyen, Spitz offered viewers ways to circumvent logistical challenges as more consumers shop online during the holiday season.

"'Shipageddon' could be the Grinch that steals Christmas this year," explained Spitz when asked whether consumers in the US should adopt a proactive buying strategy for the holidays. "Getting most of your shopping done before the Thanksgiving holiday is probably the safest thing to do."

A recent survey conducted by ChannelAdvisor and Dynata indicates that 47% of shoppers in the US anticipate delivery delays. In comparison, 78% of survey respondents say they are willing to wait longer for holiday deliveries. The survey results suggest that the shift in consumer behavior combined with increased fulfillment demand could influence the e-commerce strategies of brands and retailers.

Spitz told NBC's Today Show, "You could see a lot more promotional activity to get consumers to purchase earlier in the season."

