Travel Safely with Steripod® this Holiday Season

ALLEGAN, Mich., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season feels a bit different this year as families around the world determine if they will meet in-person or virtually to celebrate. Steripod, a Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO) brand, is encouraging those who travel to see loved ones to help protect against illness, and harmful bacteria and viruses such as COVID-19, by taking extra safety precautions like protecting their oral care equipment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking supplies such as extra masks and hand sanitizer to holiday gatherings. In addition to those materials, travelers should also ensure their cosmetics and oral care equipment are properly safeguarded from cross contamination. The Steripod Toothbrush Protector guards toothbrushes from airborne contaminants, such as dirt, hair or debris, during travel and when staying home.

"Whether you travel to see loved ones or stay home this holiday season, Steripod is here to help protect your toothbrush from cross contamination and give you added peace of mind," said Greg McCormick, Senior Vice President of Global Innovation and Technology at Perrigo Oral Care. "It is extremely important we practice good hygiene and oral care routines, especially in the midst of the cold and flu season, and Steripod helps prevent airborne particulates from settling on brush bristles."

The Steripod Toothbrush Protector simply clips onto a toothbrush to safeguard the brush head. The protector is more than an average toothbrush cover as it's infused with fortified active vapors to keep a toothbrush fresh for up to three months. Its benefits are supplemented with a clean scent thanks to the addition of Thymol, a natural ingredient derived from thyme.

"A Steripod Toothbrush Protector will help keep your toothbrush clean, no matter what your holiday plans are," said McCormick.

For more information and details on where to purchase a Steripod Toothbrush Protector, please visit www.getsteripod.com.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO) is dedicated to making lives better by bringing "Quality, Affordable Self-care Products" that consumers trust everywhere they are sold. The Company is a leading provider of over-the-counter health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at http://www.perrigo.com.

Media Contact:

Olivia Lake

616-233-0500

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travel-safely-with-steripod-this-holiday-season-301164933.html

SOURCE Steripod