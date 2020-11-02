GreenPower Announces Conference Call Covering Second Quarter Results and Business Update to Be Held on November 12, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Nasdaq:GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of a diverse line of electric powered vehicles serving the cargo and delivery, shuttle, transit and school sectors plans to host a conference call and webcast for all shareholders and interested parties at 2:00 p.m. PST / 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 to provide a business update and discuss its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2020. A replay of the call will be available on the number below shortly after the call.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday November 12th, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m. PST / 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant dial-in: (US) 1-844-739-3982 (Canada) 1-866-605-3852; (International) 1-412-317-5718 Please ask to be joined to the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. conference call.

Replay: (US) 1-877-344-7529; (Canada) 1-855-669-9658; (International) 1-412-317-0088

Replay access code: 10149778

Webcast Link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/gpvrf201112.html

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2020 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

