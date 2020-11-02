Benefitfocus Hires Chief Data Officer to Lead Data Strategy

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a benefits technology platform enabling rapid innovation for employers, health plans and consumers, today announces the appointment of John Thomas to the newly created role of chief data officer. Thomas will lead the company's data strategy and work with its technology organization to define and deliver new data-driven applications that delight Benefitfocus' customers and strengthen its market-leading benefits technology platform.

"Benefitfocus has an incredible data advantage in the market," said Steve Swad, Benefitfocus president & CEO. "John's proven record leading data transformations will be instrumental to our product innovation and our mission to make lives better with benefits."

Thomas has more than a decade of data experience in mobile analytics, customer journey optimization, social media and online advertising. He formerly served as executive vice president of data science at Red Ventures, is the current president of the Analytics & Big Data Society, and is an advisory board member for Wake Forest University's Masters of Business Analytics program. Thomas holds a master's degree and a Ph.D. in computer science from Dartmouth College and a bachelor's degree in mathematics and computer science from Gettysburg College.

"Benefitfocus has a significant opportunity to leverage its data to personalize its products and services, create new capabilities and connections, and drive superior customer experiences," said Thomas. "This is an exciting time to join the company and I look forward to helping solidify Benefitfocus as the leading, data-driven benefits technology platform."

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers for life. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services enable employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver health, wealth, property and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to maintain our culture, retain and motivate qualified personnel; volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic; our continuing losses and need to achieve GAAP profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; the immature and volatile market for our products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; risks associated with acquisitions; cyber-security risks; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; our ability to compete effectively; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our investor relations department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

