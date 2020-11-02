  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Appointment of Atsushi Ishii as Vice President Engineering at Neonode

November 02, 2020 | About: NAS:NEON +0.84% FRA:SB6P -4.83% STU:SB6P +0%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), today announced the appointment of Atsushi Ishii as Vice President Engineering. Mr. Ishii is an experienced leader and engineer with proven skills in guiding cross-functional engineering organizations in fast-paced product development.

Mr. Ishii joins Neonode from Excillum AB, where he has served as VP & Head of Engineering since 2019. At Excillum Ishii oversaw the development and engineering work of cutting-edge X-ray sources. Prior to joining Excillum, Ishii was R&D Director at FLIR Systems AB from 2015 to 2019. Before this he was Manager for R&D Mechatronics at Öhlins Racing AB, a company he joined in 2003.

Ishii holds an M.Sc. in Mechatronics Engineering from KTH in Stockholm, Sweden, has completed an Executive Program in Industrial Management at KTH Executive in Stockholm, Sweden, and has an MBA from BTH in Karlskrona, Sweden.

"Cutting edge technology has always been our priority and Atsushi's appointment brings a wealth of relevant knowledge in multidisciplinary technology and product development to the company. I look forward to working with Atsushi and he and the rest of our engineering team will help us maintain and strengthen our technical leadership," said Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1 925 768 0620

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/appointment-of-atsushi-ishii-as-vice-president-engineering-at-neonode,c3229687

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appointment-of-atsushi-ishii-as-vice-president-engineering-at-neonode-301164911.html

SOURCE Neonode


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)