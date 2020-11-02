Chicago Tribune Names Enova to 2020 Top Workplaces in Chicago List

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by the Chicago Tribune. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection. This year marks the first time Enova has been named to the list.

"In the seven months we have been working remotely, the resiliency, commitment and dedication of our team has left a lasting impression on me," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Despite challenges and adversity, Enova team members have continued to live our values and deliver for our customers. It is a testament to our culture and our focus on creating an awesome place to work that individuals feel empowered and encouraged to grow their career, all while helping hardworking people get access to fast, trustworthy credit."

In shifting to a remote work environment, Enova adapted many of its perks and programs to ensure that team members continue to have access to the benefits and resources that drive engagement and support well-being. At the onset of the pandemic, the organization provided a stipend to all team members and a reimbursement to aid in the transition to remote work. Popular employee offerings – including a sabbatical program, Summer Hours and volunteering – continue to be available virtually. The company invests in its employees' career development and provides continuing education opportunities such as virtual remote training, weekly Tech Talks, shadowing opportunities, coaching office hours and the Baseline training program.

Enova emphasizes diversity and inclusion in all aspects of its business and the employee experience, and this remains an important focus in the remote work environment. The organization's Diversity and Inclusion Council, comprised of six affinity and network groups that promote the perspectives and backgrounds of team members, has showcased open discussions and celebrations recognizing Enova's diverse workforce. Furthermore, Enova's commitment to diversity extends outside the office. In 2020, the company donated $250,000 to organizations working to eliminate racial injustice and held its annual Chicago Women in Tech Conference virtually.

"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers around the globe with access to more than $40 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; three brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital®, The Business Backer® and OnDeck®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com . Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-tribune-names-enova-to-2020-top-workplaces-in-chicago-list-301164548.html

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.