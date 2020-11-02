  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Eaton Vance Investment Counsel Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of WaterOak Advisors, LLC

November 02, 2020 | About: NYSE:EV +1.2%

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2020

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Investment Counsel, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. (Eaton Vance) (NYSE: EV), has completed the previously announced acquisition of the assets of WaterOak Advisors, LLC. (WaterOak), a wealth management firm headquartered in Winter Park, Florida with approximately $2.3 billion of client assets under management.

On a combined basis, Eaton Vance Investment Counsel and WaterOak have $11.4 billion of client assets under advisement. Now operating as Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors, the firm continues to provide high-net-worth families and institutions with access to sophisticated wealth management and investment solutions – including financial, estate and tax planning, investment management, and family office and trust services.

"The mission of Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors is to provide world-class wealth management and investment services customized to fit the particular circumstances of each client and delivered with a highly personal touch," said David C. McCabe, President. "WaterOak's talented and experienced team, led by principals L. Clarke Lemons, Stephen Curley and Scott Macaione, expands our capabilities and extends our geographic reach to better serve clients in the Southeast."

About Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. The Company's wealth management affiliate, Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors, provides customized, high-touch wealth management and investment services to high-net-worth and institutional clients. As of September 30, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $517.0 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-investment-counsel-completes-previously-announced-acquisition-of-wateroak-advisors-llc-301164664.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)