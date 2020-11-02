Eaton Vance Investment Counsel Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of WaterOak Advisors, LLC

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Investment Counsel, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. (Eaton Vance) (NYSE: EV), has completed the previously announced acquisition of the assets of WaterOak Advisors, LLC. (WaterOak), a wealth management firm headquartered in Winter Park, Florida with approximately $2.3 billion of client assets under management.

On a combined basis, Eaton Vance Investment Counsel and WaterOak have $11.4 billion of client assets under advisement. Now operating as Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors, the firm continues to provide high-net-worth families and institutions with access to sophisticated wealth management and investment solutions – including financial, estate and tax planning, investment management, and family office and trust services.

"The mission of Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors is to provide world-class wealth management and investment services customized to fit the particular circumstances of each client and delivered with a highly personal touch," said David C. McCabe, President. "WaterOak's talented and experienced team, led by principals L. Clarke Lemons, Stephen Curley and Scott Macaione, expands our capabilities and extends our geographic reach to better serve clients in the Southeast."

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. The Company's wealth management affiliate, Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors, provides customized, high-touch wealth management and investment services to high-net-worth and institutional clients. As of September 30, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $517.0 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

