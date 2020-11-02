  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lleida.net starts trading in New York

November 02, 2020 | About: XPAR:ALLLN +6.9% OTCPK:LLEIF +0%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and MADRID, Nov. 2, 2020

NEW YORK and MADRID, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish company Lleida.net (OTC: LLEIF) (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) started trading today in New York, in the OTCQX Best Market segment of OTC Markets.

As of today, it is the only corporation listed at the same time in BME Growth (Madrid), Euronext Growth (Paris) and OTCQX.

Established by Sisco Sapena in 1995, Lleida.net is the leading European company in the eSignature industry, with offices in 19 countries and an Intellectual Property portfolio of more than 185 patents worldwide.

During 2020, it became the company with the highest stock market growth in Europe and a major stock market success.

Its shares have risen by as much as 940 per cent this year, and its market valuation exceeds 150 million euros.

Members of the company's Board of Directors, the Mayor of the Spanish city of Lleida, Miquel Pueyo, and the leading directors of OTC, where 11,000 securities are listed, participated in the bell-ringing ceremony, which was held virtually.

"Being listed in New York will give us international visibility and will introduce US investors to a trustworthy company with high-growth potential that works in an industry that will be essential in this low-contact economy," Sapena explained.

Lleida.net offers certified electronic notification and contracting services and uses proprietary technology developed in-house.

Over 70 nations acknowledge its electronic methods as valid before the administrations and courts of justice.

"Quoting in OTCQX is a key step in our way to make Lleida.net a truly global corporation," added Sapena.

During 2020, Lleida.net distributed the first dividends of its history.

On September 14th, 99.86 per cent of the votes present at its General Shareholders' Meeting expressed their approval to this IPO.

"We promised to go public in New York before the American elections, and we have delivered," explained Sapena.

Contact:
Ramón Pedrosa-López
The Paloma Project
Media, [email protected]
+356 7946 7486
https://Lleida.net

Related Links
https://investors.lleida.net/en

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lleidanet-starts-trading-in-new-york-301164981.html

SOURCE Lleida.net


