MGM Growth Properties Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Growth Properties LLC ("MGP" or the "Company") (NYSE: MGP) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Earnings attributable to MGP's Class A shareholders for the quarter was $43.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share.

Other financial highlights for the third quarter of 2020 included:

Rental revenue of $188.3 million ;

; Consolidated net income of $97.4 million , or $0.32 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

, or per diluted Operating Partnership unit; Funds From Operations (1) ("FFO") of $166.1 million , or $0.55 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

("FFO") of , or per diluted Operating Partnership unit; Adjusted Funds From Operations (2) ("AFFO") of $173.5 million , or $0.57 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

("AFFO") of , or per diluted Operating Partnership unit; Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $240.6 million ;

of ; General and administrative expenses of $3.5 million ; and

; and Income from unconsolidated affiliate of $25.2 million .

"We are pleased with our industry leading performance during the quarter and are further encouraged now that all the properties in our portfolio have been re-opened to the public," said James Stewart, CEO of MGM Growth Properties. "We continued to collect 100% of our rent through October, demonstrating the strength of our master lease and liquidity position of our tenant despite the ongoing economic challenges caused by COVID-19. We continue to seek opportunities to grow our portfolio and execute on our business strategy to prudently deliver shareholder value."

The following table provides a reconciliation of MGP's net income to FFO, AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands, except unit and per unit amounts):



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net income $ 97,408

Depreciation 58,240

Share of depreciation of unconsolidated affiliate 10,464

Property transactions, net —

Funds From Operations 166,112

Amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges 6,003

Share of amortization of financing costs of unconsolidated affiliate 65

Non-cash compensation expense 639

Straight-line rental revenues, excluding lease incentive asset 13,632

Share of straight-line rental revenues of unconsolidated affiliate (12,866)

Amortization of lease incentive asset and deferred revenue on non-normal tenant improvements 4,627

Acquisition-related expenses —

Non-cash ground lease rent, net 260

Other expenses 36

Gain on unhedged interest rate swaps (7,701)

Provision for income taxes 2,732

Adjusted Funds From Operations 173,539

Interest income (533)

Interest expense 59,974

Share of interest expense of unconsolidated affiliate 13,731

Amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges (6,003)

Share of amortization of financing costs of unconsolidated affiliate (65)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 240,643





Weighted average Operating Partnership units outstanding

Basic 303,579,950

Diluted 303,712,557





Net income per Operating Partnership units outstanding

Basic $ 0.32

Diluted $ 0.32





FFO per Operating Partnership unit

Diluted $ 0.55





AFFO per Operating Partnership unit

Diluted $ 0.57



The Company had $655.2 million of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020. Cash received from rent payments for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $206.9 million. Cash received from distributions from our unconsolidated affiliate, MGP BREIT Venture, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $22.9 million.

On October 15, 2020, the Operating Partnership made a cash distribution of $147.9 million relating to the third quarter dividend, $83.9 million of which was paid to subsidiaries of MGM Resorts and $64.1 million of which was paid to MGP. Simultaneously, MGP paid a cash dividend of $0.4875 per share.

"Our balance sheet remains strong and flexible to capitalize on future accretive opportunities, including the opportunity to redeem an additional $700 million of units from MGM," said Andy Chien, CFO of MGM Growth Properties. "We have no debt maturities until 2023 and our pro rata net leverage of 4.6x remains below our long-term target of 5.0-5.5x."

The Company's debt at September 30, 2020 was as follows (in thousands):



September 30, 2020 Senior secured credit facility:

Senior secured revolving credit facility $ 100,000

5.625% senior notes, due 2024 1,050,000

4.625% senior notes, due 2025 800,000

4.50% senior notes, due 2026 500,000

5.75% senior notes, due 2027 750,000

4.50% senior notes, due 2028 350,000

Total principal amount of long-term debt 3,550,000

Less: Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs (33,523)

Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 3,516,477



Conference Call Details

MGP will host a conference call at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time today which will include a brief discussion of these results followed by a question and answer session. The call will be accessible by webcast at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com/events-and-presentations or by calling 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The conference call access code is 3582723. A replay of the call will be available through Monday, November 9, 2020. The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10149335. The call will be archived at www.mgmgrowthproperties.com . In addition, MGP will post supplemental slides today on its website at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com/events-and-presentations, which includes a reconciliation of MGP's pro rata net leverage.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") is net income (computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP), excluding gains and losses from sales or disposals of property (presented as property transactions, net), plus depreciation, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, plus our share of depreciation of our unconsolidated affiliate. Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is FFO as adjusted for amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges; non-cash compensation expense; straight-line rental revenue (which is defined as the difference between contractual rent and cash rent payments, excluding lease incentive asset amortization); our share of straight-line rental revenues of our unconsolidated affiliate; amortization of lease incentive asset and deferred revenue relating to non-normal tenant improvements; acquisition-related expenses; non-cash ground lease rent, net; other expenses; gain on unhedged interest rate swaps; and provision for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is net income (computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP) as adjusted for gains and losses from sales or disposals of property (presented as property transactions, net); depreciation; our share of depreciation of our unconsolidated affiliate; amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges; non-cash compensation expense; straight-line rent; our share of straight-line rental revenues of our unconsolidated affiliate; amortization of lease incentive asset and deferred revenue relating to non-normal tenant improvements; acquisition-related expenses; non-cash ground lease rent, net; other expenses; gain on unhedged interest rate swaps; our share of provision for income taxes of our unconsolidated affiliate; interest income; interest expense (including amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges); our share of interest expense of our unconsolidated affiliate, and provision for income taxes.

FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that have not been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") that management believes are useful to investors in comparing operating and financial results between periods. Management believes that this is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and amortization expense and management believes that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. The Company believes such a presentation also provides investors with a meaningful measure of the Company's operating results in comparison to the operating results of other REITs. Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to further supplement AFFO and FFO and to provide investors a performance metric which excludes interest expense. In addition to non-cash items, the Company adjusts AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA for acquisition-related expenses. While we do not label these expenses as non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, management believes that it is helpful to adjust for these expenses when they do occur to allow for comparability of results between periods because each acquisition is (and will be) of varying size and complexity and may involve different types of expenses depending on the type of property being acquired and from whom.

FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by U.S. GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income as defined by U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of cash available to fund all cash flow needs. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit and Adjusted EBITDA as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other REITs due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions.

Reconciliations of net income to FFO, AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA are included in this release.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2019, our destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 1.4 million casino square footage, and 2.7 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries. For more information about MGP, visit the Company's website at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com .

This release includes "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGP's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MGP has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGP's expectations regarding the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business and the business of its tenant, its ability to continue to grow its dividend, successfully execute on its business strategy and acquire additional properties or redeem Operating Partnership Units in accretive transactions. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to MGP's ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, any regulatory approvals required to own its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing MGP's planned acquisitions or projects, including any acquisitions of properties from MGM; the ultimate timing and outcome of any planned acquisitions or projects; MGP's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; MGP's ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to MGP; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in MGP's period reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, MGP is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGP updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 Revenues





Rental revenue $ 188,303



$ 219,847

Ground lease and other 6,039



6,164

Total Revenues 194,342



226,011









Expenses





Depreciation 58,240



71,957

Property transactions, net —



9,921

Ground lease expense 5,920



5,920

Acquisition-related expenses —



92

General and administrative 3,476



4,476

Total Expenses 67,636



92,366









Other income (expense)





Income from unconsolidated affiliate 25,210



—

Interest income 533



241

Interest expense (59,974)



(63,048)

Gain on unhedged interest rate swaps, net 7,701



—

Other (36)



(306)



(26,566)



(63,113)

Income before income taxes 100,140



70,532

Provision for income taxes (2,732)



(1,979)

Net income 97,408



68,553

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (54,030)



(46,038)

Net income attributable to Class A shareholders $ 43,378



$ 22,515









Weighted average Class A shares outstanding:





Basic 131,567,362



93,165,443

Diluted 131,699,969



93,322,940









Earnings per share attributable to Class A shareholders:





Basic $ 0.34



$ 0.24

Diluted $ 0.34



$ 0.24





MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS Real estate investments, net $ 8,369,090



$ 10,827,972

Lease incentive asset 512,166



527,181

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate 807,936



—

Cash and cash equivalents 655,169



202,101

Prepaid expenses and other assets 26,537



31,485

Above market lease, asset 40,260



41,440

Operating lease right-of-use assets 280,430



280,093

Total assets $ 10,691,588



$ 11,910,272









LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities





Debt, net $ 3,516,477



$ 4,307,354

Due to MGM Resorts International and affiliates 275



774

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 139,606



37,421

Accrued interest 50,753



42,904

Dividend and distribution payable 147,941



147,349

Deferred revenue 143,505



108,593

Deferred income taxes, net 29,909



29,909

Operating lease liabilities 340,106



337,956

Total liabilities 4,368,572



5,012,260









Redeemable noncontrolling interest 700,000



—

Shareholders' equity





Class A shares*: no par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 131,455,410 and

113,806,820 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31,

2019, respectively —



—

Additional paid-in capital 2,970,905



2,766,325

Accumulated deficit (400,294)



(244,381)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52,583)



(7,045)

Total Class A shareholders' equity 2,518,028



2,514,899

Noncontrolling interest 3,104,988



4,383,113

Total shareholders' equity 5,623,016



6,898,012

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and shareholders' equity $ 10,691,588



$ 11,910,272





(*) Reflects all Class A shares outstanding.

