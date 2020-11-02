Hoth Therapeutics Provides Update for Novel COVID-19 Therapeutic, On-the-Go SARS-CoV-2 Testing Device, and Vaccine

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced key upcoming milestones towards the commercial development of the novel COVID-19 products currently being developed. Hoth Therapeutics has cast a wide net to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 that includes: HT-002 peptide therapeutic targeted to treat symptoms associated with COVID-19, the On-the-Go SARS-CoV-2 Testing Device, and VaxCelerate SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

HT-002

HT-002 is a novel peptide therapeutic targeted for the treatment of illness associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19 disease).

SARS-CoV-2 live virus inhibition test data is expected to be available in December 2020, which would characterize the therapeutic potential of the HT-002 peptide in an in vitro model. Pending results of the study, Hoth Therapeutics intends to pursue formulation development, preclinical safety testing, and meetings with the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") in 2021 for HT-002.

On-the-Go SARS-CoV-2 Testing Device

The On-the-Go SARS-CoV-2 Testing Device System is the first of its kind technology under development as a point-of-care/patient-use device as an aid in the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection. The system uses a nanohole array (NHA)-based plasmonic system that is being designed for high sensitivity and selectivity detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus with rapid reporting of results.

The On-the-Go SARS-CoV-2 Testing Device is currently in the research phase of development. Proof-of-concept data supporting sensitive detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus by prototype devices is expected by the end of 2020, with further studies characterizing specificity of the device contemplated in 2021. The initial research level data is expected to be used to support a pre-Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration in 2021, which will be focused on the verification and validation requirements to obtain EUA for a non-laboratory use device.

"COVID-19 disease remains a critical unmet medical need in the US and there still exists a significant gap for effective vaccines, safe and efficacious therapeutics, and rapid, accurate diagnostic tests that can be performed by patients at home. We are pushing an aggressive development timeline for each of the COVID-19 products to help fill this gap," stated, Stefanie Johns, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Hoth Therapeutics. "We look forward to sharing our progress on these COVID-19 products as we stay focused on the development tasks at hand towards commercialization."

VaxCelerate SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine

The SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is being developed using VaxCelerate, a self-assembling vaccine platform licensed from the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at Massachusetts General Hospital by HaloVax, LLC. VaxCelerate offers two unique elements to combat SARS-CoV-2: a fixed immune adjuvant and variable immune targeting, the combination which is designed to illicit a robust, protective immune response.

Proof-of-concept mouse model data has recently been generated with the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate that supports an immune response is achieved after inoculation. Additional studies are planned to optimize the vaccine formulation and collect additional preclinical data in a humanized-mouse model to position the vaccine candidate for initiating human clinical trials.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

