Micro Focus Announces Industry-First CISO Resource to Accelerate Enterprise Resilience During Unprecedented Global Challenges

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today announced the launch of CyberResilient.com, a new digital resource designed to support CISOs and board members as they navigate the shifting demands of the digital economy, and attempt to continue to drive business growth during times of uncertainty. In the face of unprecedented global challenges and the rise of cybercrime, organizations are seizing the opportunity to transform into a resilient enterprise designed to have the agility, structure, and growth-centric focus to not only weather adverse conditions but also drive sustained business performance. Knowing how to successfully adapt to an evolving business and threat landscape can be a challenge and as such, CyberResilient.com provides leaders with a trusted resource to help them build their roadmap to cyber resilience and, ultimately, business resilience.

Like any journey, understanding where you are and where you want to be allows you to understand the steps to take to deliver on your end goal and the gaps to fill as you move forward. CyberResilient.com provides the "360˚ Cyber Resilience Assessment Tool" as a means for CISOs and cybersecurity leaders to holistically assess their current status and identify strategy gaps so they can take the necessary actions to protect their business, detect the changing risk surface, and evolve their competencies in line with changing threats. Each of the core pillars of cyber resilience (protect, detect and evolve) is covered as part of the assessment and are considered critical elements in enabling teams to continually and intelligently deliver an intended outcome in the face of a potential threat.

"Internal and external adversity will always be forces that impact business continuity and performance, and those organizations that have the frameworks in place to assess, pivot and adapt will be in a better position to successfully navigate those challenges," said John Delk, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Security, Micro Focus. "The launch of this trusted new resource and '360˚ Assessment Tool' provides security leaders and senior stakeholders with knowledge and means to not only better understand financial, operational and information risk, but how to evaluate and elevate their posture in a manner that ultimately drives business growth, profitability and sustained organizational modernization."

Underpinning the core pillars of cyber resilience is the ability of the organization to strategize, communicate, plan, implement and integrate technologies designed to allow an organization to "pivot at scale," secure the business value chain, and enable resilient operational excellence and digital transformation. To do this, it is critical that organizations use a business outcome centric approach leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation to streamline and reduce the cost of becoming more resilient. The proper implementation of AI and ML technologies at each stage of protect, detect and evolve is a foundational element and is essential for a resilient organization to follow guidelines to maximize effectiveness in their deployment.

Visitors to CyberResilient.com can expect to discover resources and strategic knowledge to better equip their businesses for the new security landscape.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus delivers enterprise software to empower our 40,000 customers worldwide to digitally transform. With a broad portfolio, underpinned by a robust analytics ecosystem, the company enables customers to address the four core pillars of digital transformation: Enterprise DevOps, Hybrid IT Management, Predictive Analytics and Security, Risk & Governance. By design, these tools bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies so customers can run and transform at the same time.

