Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc Buys Alphabet Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Sells Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines

Investment company Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Berry Global Group Inc, The Michaels Inc, sells Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines, Genpact, Gentex Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc. As of 2020Q3, Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc owns 260 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EA, UTHR, BERY, MIK, PETS, CAH, CLDR, FNV, COLL, TUP, USNA, FTNT, PDCO, ALGN, MHO, AQUA, BWA, AEIS, GME, IRBT, QLYS, BBBY, FLDM, JNJ, STT, ENR, ALRM, WGO, HZO, AMGN, BIDU, ZM, NTAP, BGFV, LL, HOME, TVTY, KHC, EXPI, THO, VIVO, CNSL, SCPL, JNCE, PSTG, CLDX, GRUB, CLFD, MUSA, BLNK, TEN, SNEX, CNX, GNMK, BKE, IEA, CYH, MED, BIOC, AMRX, TTOO, VNDA, NPTN, ECOR, WYY, ADMA, UONE,

Added Positions: GOOG, UI, MBUU, WSM, TWOU, FB, BIG, CRSP, AAPL, CORT, LMNX, SFM, ABC, GEF, AMZN, KR, SBH, INTC, CIEN, UNFI, OMI, LRCX, INFN, PLAB, NGVC, WW, CPB, APT, IMKTA, WBA, FN, RAD, SSTK, CDE, PULM, ASGN, DPZ, AMKR, YETI, IMGN,

Reduced Positions: NEM, GOLD, AEM, SPWR, HD, SBUX, MAXR, RGLD, ARWR, INFY, AU, PWR, STX, KGC, POWI, QCOM, AKAM, ULTA, VVV, CMCSA, CVS, CSIQ, STMP, JKS, VMW, T, CCS, CTXS, EDIT, FHI, SEDG, K, JCOM, GPI, PSMT, PLUG, PAAS, EAT, HBI, BTG, HIBB, FSLR, BVN, AUY, LGIH, ORGO, CZZ, TOL, EBAY, AGI, LB, CTSH, GIS,

Sold Out: G, ALLE, GNTX, REGN, ABBV, GNRC, JBL, DNKN, LNTH, CSGS, MPC, XPER, SEM, TGT, ATKR, TERP, TXG, VXRT, MMS, FBHS, IONS, TMHC, FFIV, SYKE, SWCH, DHI, CRUS, GPS, ORA, LITE, TTMI, ORCL, SYNH, ALXN, SBRA, FTDR, BLMN, AEO, TDG, IHG, UPS, SKX, LUV, RMBS, ARNA, PKG, EXAS, GIL, PEP, EVTC, PRLB, CDLX, RUTH, NEO, LTHM, GSB, TGNA, PVH, DENN, SDGR, MLHR, TWTR, CNXM, AMC, NEE, PI,