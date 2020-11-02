Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc Buys Alphabet Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Sells Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines

Investment company Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Berry Global Group Inc, The Michaels Inc, sells Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines, Genpact, Gentex Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc. As of 2020Q3, Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc owns 260 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EA, UTHR, BERY, MIK, PETS, CAH, CLDR, FNV, COLL, TUP, USNA, FTNT, PDCO, ALGN, MHO, AQUA, BWA, AEIS, GME, IRBT, QLYS, BBBY, FLDM, JNJ, STT, ENR, ALRM, WGO, HZO, AMGN, BIDU, ZM, NTAP, BGFV, LL, HOME, TVTY, KHC, EXPI, THO, VIVO, CNSL, SCPL, JNCE, PSTG, CLDX, GRUB, CLFD, MUSA, BLNK, TEN, SNEX, CNX, GNMK, BKE, IEA, CYH, MED, BIOC, AMRX, TTOO, VNDA, NPTN, ECOR, WYY, ADMA, UONE,
- Added Positions: GOOG, UI, MBUU, WSM, TWOU, FB, BIG, CRSP, AAPL, CORT, LMNX, SFM, ABC, GEF, AMZN, KR, SBH, INTC, CIEN, UNFI, OMI, LRCX, INFN, PLAB, NGVC, WW, CPB, APT, IMKTA, WBA, FN, RAD, SSTK, CDE, PULM, ASGN, DPZ, AMKR, YETI, IMGN,
- Reduced Positions: NEM, GOLD, AEM, SPWR, HD, SBUX, MAXR, RGLD, ARWR, INFY, AU, PWR, STX, KGC, POWI, QCOM, AKAM, ULTA, VVV, CMCSA, CVS, CSIQ, STMP, JKS, VMW, T, CCS, CTXS, EDIT, FHI, SEDG, K, JCOM, GPI, PSMT, PLUG, PAAS, EAT, HBI, BTG, HIBB, FSLR, BVN, AUY, LGIH, ORGO, CZZ, TOL, EBAY, AGI, LB, CTSH, GIS,
- Sold Out: G, ALLE, GNTX, REGN, ABBV, GNRC, JBL, DNKN, LNTH, CSGS, MPC, XPER, SEM, TGT, ATKR, TERP, TXG, VXRT, MMS, FBHS, IONS, TMHC, FFIV, SYKE, SWCH, DHI, CRUS, GPS, ORA, LITE, TTMI, ORCL, SYNH, ALXN, SBRA, FTDR, BLMN, AEO, TDG, IHG, UPS, SKX, LUV, RMBS, ARNA, PKG, EXAS, GIL, PEP, EVTC, PRLB, CDLX, RUTH, NEO, LTHM, GSB, TGNA, PVH, DENN, SDGR, MLHR, TWTR, CNXM, AMC, NEE, PI,
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 151,200 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.54%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 337,700 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.88%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,570 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 250.00%
- Ubiquiti Inc (UI) - 30,600 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.00%
- Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 17,900 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $118.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 20,400 shares as of . New Purchase: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.9 and $121.13, with an estimated average price of $109.82. The stock is now traded at around $132.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 25,500 shares as of . New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $49.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of . New Purchase: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.24 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $8.68. The stock is now traded at around $8.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 255,000 shares as of . New Purchase: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in PetMed Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 76,500 shares as of . New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.25 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of . Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1643.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 3,570 shares as of . Added: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Ubiquiti Inc by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $152.24 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $176.09. The stock is now traded at around $183.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 30,600 shares as of . Added: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Malibu Boats Inc by 240.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.8 and $61.88, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of . Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $261.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of . Added: 2U Inc (TWOU)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in 2U Inc by 65.85%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $39.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 102,000 shares as of . Added: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 98.70%. The purchase prices were between $81.54 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $88.71. The stock is now traded at around $91.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 30,600 shares as of . Sold Out: Genpact Ltd (G)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Genpact Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $42.71, with an estimated average price of $39.36. Sold Out: Allegion PLC (ALLE)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $95.37 and $111.6, with an estimated average price of $101.5. Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $24.91 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $26.57. Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19. Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. Reduced: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in Newmont Corp by 38.54%. The sale prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 151,200 shares as of . Reduced: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 38.88%. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $26.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.48%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 337,700 shares as of . Reduced: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 55.84%. The sale prices were between $62.34 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $76.27. The stock is now traded at around $80.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 37,800 shares as of . Reduced: SunPower Corp (SPWR)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in SunPower Corp by 73.05%. The sale prices were between $5 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 102,000 shares as of . Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 75.12%. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $270.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 2,550 shares as of . Reduced: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 62.45%. The sale prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $85.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 15,300 shares as of .
