Symons Capital Management Inc Buys Pan American Silver Corp, FTI Consulting Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Public Storage, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Symons Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Pan American Silver Corp, FTI Consulting Inc, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Public Storage, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symons Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Symons Capital Management Inc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PAAS, FCN, SHY, LQD, GLD, SLV, SH, FDP, TK, CVET, NWBI,

PAAS, FCN, SHY, LQD, GLD, SLV, SH, FDP, TK, CVET, NWBI, Added Positions: TLT, XLU, IYR, GBF, GDX, RWM, SIL, XLF, EDV, FLOT, FXI,

TLT, XLU, IYR, GBF, GDX, RWM, SIL, XLF, EDV, FLOT, FXI, Reduced Positions: AEM, XLP, PPL, DUK, D, NEE, ERIC, XLV, USB, NWL, UNFI, BMY, T, KO, SJM, KHC, XOM, PRMW, NLY, AES, IRM, CVX, UPS, WM, PLD, EXC, TAP, BRK.B, HSY, ED, GEO, ADM,

AEM, XLP, PPL, DUK, D, NEE, ERIC, XLV, USB, NWL, UNFI, BMY, T, KO, SJM, KHC, XOM, PRMW, NLY, AES, IRM, CVX, UPS, WM, PLD, EXC, TAP, BRK.B, HSY, ED, GEO, ADM, Sold Out: BUD, PSA, ANGL, XLE, BHLB, OTTR, AR,

For the details of SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/symons+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 180,878 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 107,629 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 88,149 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4% PPL Corp (PPL) - 283,847 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 106,712 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33%

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.29. The stock is now traded at around $32.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 104,952 shares as of .

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $100.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 12,515 shares as of .

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 10,718 shares as of .

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $133.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,907 shares as of .

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,034 shares as of .

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,845 shares as of .

Symons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,677 shares as of .

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $28.25 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $29.73.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $8.71 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $9.84.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Otter Tail Corp. The sale prices were between $35.8 and $41.61, with an estimated average price of $38.49.