Symons Capital Management Inc Buys Pan American Silver Corp, FTI Consulting Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Public Storage, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Symons Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Pan American Silver Corp, FTI Consulting Inc, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Public Storage, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symons Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Symons Capital Management Inc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PAAS, FCN, SHY, LQD, GLD, SLV, SH, FDP, TK, CVET, NWBI,
- Added Positions: TLT, XLU, IYR, GBF, GDX, RWM, SIL, XLF, EDV, FLOT, FXI,
- Reduced Positions: AEM, XLP, PPL, DUK, D, NEE, ERIC, XLV, USB, NWL, UNFI, BMY, T, KO, SJM, KHC, XOM, PRMW, NLY, AES, IRM, CVX, UPS, WM, PLD, EXC, TAP, BRK.B, HSY, ED, GEO, ADM,
- Sold Out: BUD, PSA, ANGL, XLE, BHLB, OTTR, AR,
For the details of SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/symons+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 180,878 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
- Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 107,629 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
- Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 88,149 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
- PPL Corp (PPL) - 283,847 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 106,712 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33%
Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.29. The stock is now traded at around $32.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 104,952 shares as of .New Purchase: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)
Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $100.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 12,515 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 10,718 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)
Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $133.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,907 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,034 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)
Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,845 shares as of .Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Symons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,677 shares as of .Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36.Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)
Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $28.25 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $29.73.Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)
Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.Sold Out: Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB)
Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $8.71 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $9.84.Sold Out: Otter Tail Corp (OTTR)
Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Otter Tail Corp. The sale prices were between $35.8 and $41.61, with an estimated average price of $38.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying