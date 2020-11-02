Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. Buys PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, iShares Short Maturity Bond, Total SE

Dayton, OH, based Investment company Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Nike Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, iShares Short Maturity Bond, Total SE, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. owns 113 stocks with a total value of $503 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SH, QUAL, SCHD, USMV, MMM, CMT, PKI,

SH, QUAL, SCHD, USMV, MMM, CMT, PKI, Added Positions: LHX, NKE, VMW, AEP, PEP, SCHB, ADBE, TJX, SPSB, AZN, C, DLR, UNH, TMUS, ABT, AVGO, DIS, VEU, AES, HON, BABA, V, LLY, SCHM, SYK, JPM, MDT, PRU, GOOG, ADI, IJH, WM, CMCSA, PGR, MET, AMGN, ETN, GE, DNP, VFC, UN,

Added Positions: LHX, NKE, VMW, AEP, PEP, SCHB, ADBE, TJX, SPSB, AZN, C, DLR, UNH, TMUS, ABT, AVGO, DIS, VEU, AES, HON, BABA, V, LLY, SCHM, SYK, JPM, MDT, PRU, GOOG, ADI, IJH, WM, CMCSA, PGR, MET, AMGN, ETN, GE, DNP, VFC, UN,

Reduced Positions: GSY, NEAR, VYM, BA, AAPL, SCHF, PYPL, LMT, NEE, TSM, JNJ, DAL, NVDA, TRP, DG, VTI, MSFT, BRK.B, BLK, AMZN, IJR, HD, REGN, SBUX, SCHE, SHM, RCL, DES, PAYX, IVV, UPS, PG, ACN, PPL, MCD, MAS, KEY, INTC, EL, CL, KO, BDX, ALGN, PFE, JBHT, VWO,

Sold Out: TOT, RTX, KMB, TD, BMY, TRV, DBEF, MCK,

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 412,887 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 504,518 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.45% PROSHARES TRUST (SH) - 1,223,311 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 180,520 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 382,009 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $20.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 1,223,311 shares as of .

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $101.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 36,816 shares as of .

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $56.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,468 shares as of .

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,461 shares as of .

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Core Molding Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.92 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $8.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,936 shares as of .

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $162.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,281 shares as of .

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $170.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 34,088 shares as of .

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 33.99%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $121.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 41,065 shares as of .

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in VMware Inc by 451.05%. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $128.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,376 shares as of .

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $135.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,560 shares as of .

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 47.53%. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $90.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,453 shares as of .

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $443.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,375 shares as of .

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $30.76.