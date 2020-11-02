EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ARK ETF TR, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Investment company EPG Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ARK ETF TR, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Deere, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EPG Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, EPG Wealth Management LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLB, FIXD, DE, QCOM, ZTS, TSLA, LLY, IWB, VIG, VLUE,

XLB, FIXD, DE, QCOM, ZTS, TSLA, LLY, IWB, VIG, VLUE, Added Positions: VYM, ARKK, IQLT, IBB, PG, IVW, FEM, PYPL, LMT, MCD, DIS, KO, XLC, JPM, PEP, GLD, VUG, UPS, VZ, VTI, FTEC, V, MA, CEF, JNJ, GOOGL, LOW, QUAL, HON, COST, ABBV, INTC, VWO, BST, GOOG, JPS,

VYM, ARKK, IQLT, IBB, PG, IVW, FEM, PYPL, LMT, MCD, DIS, KO, XLC, JPM, PEP, GLD, VUG, UPS, VZ, VTI, FTEC, V, MA, CEF, JNJ, GOOGL, LOW, QUAL, HON, COST, ABBV, INTC, VWO, BST, GOOG, JPS, Reduced Positions: HDV, DGRO, XLK, AMZN, AAPL, CIBR, XLU, SPY, IVV, ITOT, FTCS, XLF, FEX, ACEL, FPE, IWP, FVD, IWF, FTA, XLP, HD, RDVY, XLV, LNGR, CLX, FTC, IJJ, QQQ, NVDA, WMT, DUK, XLY, AMGN, FDT, IJR, AXP, SPLV, CRM, SDY, TDIV, CSCO, T, XMMO, IVE, DVY, FB, LULU, BLK, IJH, FDN, BX, FFC, MRK, BRK.B, ABT,

HDV, DGRO, XLK, AMZN, AAPL, CIBR, XLU, SPY, IVV, ITOT, FTCS, XLF, FEX, ACEL, FPE, IWP, FVD, IWF, FTA, XLP, HD, RDVY, XLV, LNGR, CLX, FTC, IJJ, QQQ, NVDA, WMT, DUK, XLY, AMGN, FDT, IJR, AXP, SPLV, CRM, SDY, TDIV, CSCO, T, XMMO, IVE, DVY, FB, LULU, BLK, IJH, FDN, BX, FFC, MRK, BRK.B, ABT, Sold Out: VTIP, SPHD, TFI, SHY, SPTS, BSV, LMBS, MINT, PFF, JPST, TOTL, IWY, XMLV, CMF, TDOC, PDI, VTEB, FMB, SO, GD, CVX, FBND, DD, STZ, VTV, FDL, MU,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 30,667 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76% VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 119,208 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75% ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 40,841 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,673 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 26,681 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 29,841 shares as of .

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,181 shares as of .

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $230.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,342 shares as of .

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $161.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,583 shares as of .

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $123.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,225 shares as of .

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $394.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 540 shares as of .

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 153.66%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $90.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,690 shares as of .

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $138.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,644 shares as of .

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 28.03%. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $354.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,133 shares as of .

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 53.48%. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $212.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,897 shares as of .

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $59.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,550 shares as of .

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $31.77 and $35.05, with an estimated average price of $33.74.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $51.6 and $52.7, with an estimated average price of $52.12.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $30.69 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $30.71.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86.