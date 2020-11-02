  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
First Personal Financial Services Buys Badger Meter Inc, Haemonetics Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Adobe Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

November 02, 2020 | About: BMI +0.2% AOK +0.12% FDX +1.79% CCL -2.19% HAE -0.38% QCOM -0.56% ADSK +0.96% SIRI +0.52% TEL +2.22% ALB +3.19% ZTS +1.6% IDV +0.89%

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company First Personal Financial Services (Current Portfolio) buys Badger Meter Inc, Haemonetics Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Qualcomm Inc, Autodesk Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Adobe Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, BlackRock Inc, Zoetis Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Personal Financial Services. As of 2020Q3, First Personal Financial Services owns 290 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Personal Financial Services's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+personal+financial+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Personal Financial Services
  1. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 32,406 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 28,731 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  3. Deere & Co (DE) - 42,611 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
  4. PROSHARES TRUST (NOBL) - 129,828 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 41,188 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
New Purchase: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.65 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $87.5. The stock is now traded at around $102.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,418 shares as of .

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $123.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 875 shares as of .

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $237.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 75 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.02 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $5.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of .

New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $101.87, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 149 shares as of .

New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.75 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $88.53. The stock is now traded at around $96.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of .

Added: Badger Meter Inc (BMI)

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Badger Meter Inc by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 61,053 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (AOK)

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 34.08%. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $37.91, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $36.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,941 shares as of .

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 73.53%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $265.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 118 shares as of .

Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of .

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IDV)

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Sold Out: National Presto Industries Inc (NPK)

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in National Presto Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $81.09 and $94.48, with an estimated average price of $87.32.



