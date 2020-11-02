First Personal Financial Services Buys Badger Meter Inc, Haemonetics Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Adobe Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company First Personal Financial Services (Current Portfolio) buys Badger Meter Inc, Haemonetics Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Qualcomm Inc, Autodesk Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Adobe Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, BlackRock Inc, Zoetis Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Personal Financial Services. As of 2020Q3, First Personal Financial Services owns 290 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HAE, QCOM, ADSK, ALB, SIRI, TEL,
- Added Positions: BMI, DEO, WM, PFE, CTSH, CALM, CWI, ATVI, JPM, AOK, IVW, PEP, IGSB, SDS, IBM, GILD, MRK, FDX, RDS.B, FB, CCL,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, TGT, MSFT, ADBE, CLX, PWV, NOBL, COST, BRK.B, PG, ORCL, DE, FCX, MCD, AWK, IGIB, TMO, CL, IVV, TAP, SCHG, INFY, TSM, BLK, WMT, ABEV, MKC, CHL, PPL, ED, AYI, VIG, DUK, PNW, AEP, SBUX, BND, PEG, RTX, NEE, KHC, NHI, LOW, RY, MMM, SPHD, DON, GOOG, VNQ, CHRW, VDE, BSV, BIV, KO, DAKT, DRI, ITM, WTRG, FDS, INTC, SPLV, MGV, KRE, EFA, WFC, TRP, MDT, ALC, CELH, T, ABT, AMD, BABA, BUD, BA, BMY, CVS, CNI, CARR, CAT, OTIS, DIS, ECL, EMR, PRF, DVY, ABB, IWM, SUSA, LHX, LH, MU,
- Sold Out: ZTS, IDV, COP, NPK, DG, PYPL, VYM, ABC, VOO, VO, VCSH, VBR, SMB, PID, UBER, CRON, FSLR, SWK, STZ,
For the details of First Personal Financial Services's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+personal+financial+services/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Personal Financial Services
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 32,406 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 28,731 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 42,611 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
- PROSHARES TRUST (NOBL) - 129,828 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 41,188 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.65 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $87.5. The stock is now traded at around $102.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,418 shares as of .New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $123.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 875 shares as of .New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $237.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 75 shares as of .New Purchase: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)
First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.02 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $5.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of .New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $101.87, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 149 shares as of .New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.75 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $88.53. The stock is now traded at around $96.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of .Added: Badger Meter Inc (BMI)
First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Badger Meter Inc by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 61,053 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (AOK)
First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 34.08%. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $37.91, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $36.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,941 shares as of .Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 73.53%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $265.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 118 shares as of .Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)
First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of .Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IDV)
First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.Sold Out: National Presto Industries Inc (NPK)
First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in National Presto Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $81.09 and $94.48, with an estimated average price of $87.32.
