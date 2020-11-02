Excalibur Management Corp Buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, FedEx Corp, Eli Lilly and Co

Newton, MA, based Investment company Excalibur Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Blackrock Income Trust Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, FedEx Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Simon Property Group Inc, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Excalibur Management Corp. As of 2020Q3, Excalibur Management Corp owns 127 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SHY, VCSH, BKT, IGSB, NMY, NEE, ED, BTI, SJM, MDLZ, MGF, DRI, BABA, ZM, DOV, CL, NMT,

SPSB, CSL, SO, GILD, NEA, C, HON, RTX, ORCL, V, PM, VCIT, MO, TIP, WBA, DOW, PSX, GSK, VEA, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, FDX, PFE, BRK.B, JPM, VZ, T, WFC, JNJ, CVX, PG, IBM, RDS.A, DUK, MMM, XOM, BAC, SPG, D, FB, MS, MRK, CVS, PEP, GOOGL, COP, JBLU, HD, AMZN, UPS, KO, GS, DIS, LUV, MKC, GLD, AXP, MA, IVV, SPY, UL, SBUX, QCOM, MDT, BUD, RY,

Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 89,541 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,407 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,124 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.48% AT&T Inc (T) - 229,608 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 110,075 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16%

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 47,857 shares as of .

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 29,580 shares as of .

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.04 and $6.23, with an estimated average price of $6.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 155,340 shares as of .

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 12,505 shares as of .

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $13.24. The stock is now traded at around $13.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 52,716 shares as of .

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $74.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 9,560 shares as of .

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 110.67%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 79,428 shares as of .

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in Southern Co by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $58.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,365 shares as of .

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,924 shares as of .

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund by 136.05%. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $14.34. The stock is now traded at around $14.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,605 shares as of .

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 33.46%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $42.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,086 shares as of .

Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72.

Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.

Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76.