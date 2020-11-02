Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Stock, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, HealthEquity Inc, McDonald's Corp

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Stock, ISHARES TRUST, D.R. Horton Inc, Nike Inc, sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, HealthEquity Inc, McDonald's Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. As of 2020Q3, Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc owns 207 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VXUS, DHI, VRSK, BLL, IWS, VIG, TSLA, ADSK, CTXS, AVGO, VYM, VXF, VIGI, GLD, TWTR, EXG, CSQ, EHI, KSM, TXN, FMC, CAT, GPM, F,

ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 1,528,191 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 408,283 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 672,579 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,654 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 342,152 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 168,407 shares as of .

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $68.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 85,485 shares as of .

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.42 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $182.92. The stock is now traded at around $182.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 31,724 shares as of .

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.47 and $84.67, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $89.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 55,431 shares as of .

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $74.39 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,078 shares as of .

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $127.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,661 shares as of .

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 122.87%. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $40.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 403,852 shares as of .

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 39.45%. The purchase prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57. The stock is now traded at around $223.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 102,806 shares as of .

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 1033.68%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $121.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 53,521 shares as of .

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.85%. The purchase prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 157,385 shares as of .

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 48.51%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $154.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,319 shares as of .

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $74.25 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.03. The stock is now traded at around $88.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,172 shares as of .

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $46.15 and $61.64, with an estimated average price of $55.04.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $86.23 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The sale prices were between $100.42 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $100.44.