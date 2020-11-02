A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys ASA Gold And Precious Metals, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Sprott Inc, Valero Energy Corp

Mequon, WI, based Investment company A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ASA Gold And Precious Metals, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Leidos Holdings Inc, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Sprott Inc, Valero Energy Corp, ALPS ETF TRUST, Charles River Laboratories International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ARE, MDU, LDOS, ABM, LMRKN.PFD, CARR, PNW, CWEN, AMZN, WMT, BEP,
- Added Positions: ASA, JPST, TSN, ZTS, OGS, XLC, BABA, NJR, SPH, LAMR, NOC, ECL, MDT, SGOL, BSV, EPD, MRK, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: CRL, PWR, IGSB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, KO, HTA, PFE, XLK,
- Sold Out: D, A781, VLO, AMLP, FOF, FMX, PAI, C, XOM, BTZ,
These are the top 5 holdings of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.
- NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 144,688 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 41,060 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA) - 204,100 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 177.88%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 34,660 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 40,936 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $177.55, with an estimated average price of $166.94. The stock is now traded at around $153.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 10,420 shares as of .New Purchase: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.34, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 62,010 shares as of .New Purchase: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4. The stock is now traded at around $86.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 12,865 shares as of .New Purchase: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in ABM Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $39.25, with an estimated average price of $36.64. The stock is now traded at around $35.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 29,430 shares as of .New Purchase: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKN.PFD)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $25.45, with an estimated average price of $24.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 28,370 shares as of .New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of .Added: ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd by 177.88%. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $20.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 204,100 shares as of .Added: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 461.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of .Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 52,360 shares as of .Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 113.09%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $161.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,860 shares as of .Added: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in ONE Gas Inc by 40.17%. The purchase prices were between $66.55 and $79.04, with an estimated average price of $73.74. The stock is now traded at around $71.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 25,630 shares as of .Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLC)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 52.70%. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $59.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 23,200 shares as of .Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62.Sold Out: Sprott Inc (A781)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Sprott Inc. The sale prices were between $28.6 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $33.14.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.Sold Out: ALPS ETF TRUST (AMLP)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81.Sold Out: Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc (FOF)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $10.58 and $11.97, with an estimated average price of $11.28.Sold Out: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $54.32 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $58.41.
