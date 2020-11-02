YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Exxon Mobil Corp

West Hartford, CT, based Investment company YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Comcast Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Exxon Mobil Corp, AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, YHB Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 253 stocks with a total value of $894 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MINT, BRK.B, CMCSA, IJH, AON, SPY, IJR, IVW, BSCL, VCSH, JPST, SCHG, IVV, IWM, GLD, AGG, VOO, EEM, SCHM, SCHA, GSY, SCHD, QQQ, VMBS, VTEB, SHM, SCHF, SMMU, DG, BSCM, SCHE, IEFA, GSLC, SPYG, BND, SCHB, IJK, EFA, BSCK, SPDW, COF, VIG, VV, VWO, VTI, IGSB, SPEM, SCHX, VEU, SCHO, IWF, MDYG, VYM, BSV, SLYG, SUB, XLF, GBIL, CI, POOL, AME, AMAT, BSX, CNC, CPRT, LLY, MNST, IDXX, ICE, QCOM, IWP, STE, ZBH, TRMB, SDY, IEMG, MASI, IJT, SHOP, CAT, ETSY, GDDY, CSGP, VO, LPLA, DE, PM, VEA, DFS, CEF,
- Added Positions: AMZN, UNH, MSFT, MS, GS, GOOG, DISH, WFC, ANTM, NFLX, C, HLT, MAR, DIS, GLIBA, LYB, LBTYK, CHTR, GM, FB, SWKS, TGT, DHI, WAB, LBRDA, TRIP, AGQ, MA, BAH, AER, POST, FISV, WWD, CCI, SBUX, YUMC, LTRPA, CARR, HACK, XLE, YUM, ITW, HXL, LHX, CMG, BAC, ADBE, DD, FDX, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: TMO, AAPL, HD, ABT, COST, XOM, ABBV, PEP, BMY, JNJ, CHD, PFE, AMGN, NKE, ECL, V, CVS, USB, DHR, SWK, UNP, ZTS, MCD, INTU, TJX, CSCO, LRCX, PG, CVX, TFC, ISRG, ORCL, LOW, TD, NEE, HON, PYPL, FTV, SYK, FIS, URI, BDX, PLD, APH, CME, KO, MKC, EW, INTC, GILD, EMR, VZ, PAYX, TXN, MDLZ, T, CL, MRK, WTRG, RTX, IBM, LIN, CTSH, WMT, AFL, FAST, MMM, OTIS, PBE, EBAY, MORN, CTXS, TT, BABA, CSL, ADP, BA, GE, PSX, AXP, APD, REGN, KMB, PBCT, ES, LMT, MDT, XLU, MRVL, CSX, D, TROW, CRM, LECO, NVS, TAP,
- Sold Out: CAC, COP, AMT, ETN, SO, ACN, EPD, ET,
These are the top 5 holdings of YHB Investment Advisors, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 435,766 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,048 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,300 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.20%
- PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 273,240 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 58,200 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.13%
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 273,240 shares as of .New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $204.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 101,234 shares as of .New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 267,726 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $191.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 63,424 shares as of .New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $181.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 45,603 shares as of .New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $328.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 25,072 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.20%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $2977.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of .Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $309.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 35,049 shares as of .Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 142.41%. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $49.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 83,656 shares as of .Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 71.81%. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $189.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,236 shares as of .Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 322.20%. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $33.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 62,253 shares as of .Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 74.14%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 119,749 shares as of .Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.Sold Out: Camden National Corp (CAC)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Camden National Corp. The sale prices were between $28.36 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97.
