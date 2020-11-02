YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Exxon Mobil Corp

West Hartford, CT, based Investment company YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Comcast Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Exxon Mobil Corp, AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, YHB Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 253 stocks with a total value of $894 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MINT, BRK.B, CMCSA, IJH, AON, SPY, IJR, IVW, BSCL, VCSH, JPST, SCHG, IVV, IWM, GLD, AGG, VOO, EEM, SCHM, SCHA, GSY, SCHD, QQQ, VMBS, VTEB, SHM, SCHF, SMMU, DG, BSCM, SCHE, IEFA, GSLC, SPYG, BND, SCHB, IJK, EFA, BSCK, SPDW, COF, VIG, VV, VWO, VTI, IGSB, SPEM, SCHX, VEU, SCHO, IWF, MDYG, VYM, BSV, SLYG, SUB, XLF, GBIL, CI, POOL, AME, AMAT, BSX, CNC, CPRT, LLY, MNST, IDXX, ICE, QCOM, IWP, STE, ZBH, TRMB, SDY, IEMG, MASI, IJT, SHOP, CAT, ETSY, GDDY, CSGP, VO, LPLA, DE, PM, VEA, DFS, CEF,

AMZN, UNH, MSFT, MS, GS, GOOG, DISH, WFC, ANTM, NFLX, C, HLT, MAR, DIS, GLIBA, LYB, LBTYK, CHTR, GM, FB, SWKS, TGT, DHI, WAB, LBRDA, TRIP, AGQ, MA, BAH, AER, POST, FISV, WWD, CCI, SBUX, YUMC, LTRPA, CARR, HACK, XLE, YUM, ITW, HXL, LHX, CMG, BAC, ADBE, DD, FDX, JPM, Reduced Positions: TMO, AAPL, HD, ABT, COST, XOM, ABBV, PEP, BMY, JNJ, CHD, PFE, AMGN, NKE, ECL, V, CVS, USB, DHR, SWK, UNP, ZTS, MCD, INTU, TJX, CSCO, LRCX, PG, CVX, TFC, ISRG, ORCL, LOW, TD, NEE, HON, PYPL, FTV, SYK, FIS, URI, BDX, PLD, APH, CME, KO, MKC, EW, INTC, GILD, EMR, VZ, PAYX, TXN, MDLZ, T, CL, MRK, WTRG, RTX, IBM, LIN, CTSH, WMT, AFL, FAST, MMM, OTIS, PBE, EBAY, MORN, CTXS, TT, BABA, CSL, ADP, BA, GE, PSX, AXP, APD, REGN, KMB, PBCT, ES, LMT, MDT, XLU, MRVL, CSX, D, TROW, CRM, LECO, NVS, TAP,

For the details of YHB Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yhb+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 435,766 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,048 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,300 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.20% PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 273,240 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 58,200 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.13%

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 273,240 shares as of .

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $204.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 101,234 shares as of .

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 267,726 shares as of .

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $191.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 63,424 shares as of .

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $181.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 45,603 shares as of .

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $328.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 25,072 shares as of .

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.20%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $2977.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of .

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $309.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 35,049 shares as of .

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 142.41%. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $49.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 83,656 shares as of .

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 71.81%. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $189.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,236 shares as of .

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 322.20%. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $33.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 62,253 shares as of .

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 74.14%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 119,749 shares as of .

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Camden National Corp. The sale prices were between $28.36 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97.