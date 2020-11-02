  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Neumann Capital Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Aptiv PLC, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ConocoPhillips

November 02, 2020 | About: LQD +0.4% DSI +0.46% BIV +0.19% APTV -0.22% IEFA +0.55% VIG +0.8% PFE +1.33%

Foster City, CA, based Investment company Neumann Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Aptiv PLC, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Pfizer Inc, sells ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neumann Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Neumann Capital Management, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Neumann Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of Neumann Capital Management, LLC
  1. ISHARES INC (EEMV) - 202,918 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 164,699 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,356 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 126,188 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  5. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 26,146 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $75.39 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $83.83. The stock is now traded at around $96.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,420 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,711 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $127.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,636 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,588 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)

Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 51.59%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $133.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,485 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (DSI)

Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 36.37%. The purchase prices were between $118.35 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $125.88. The stock is now traded at around $126.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,389 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV)

Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 37.66%. The purchase prices were between $92.59 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $92.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,129 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Neumann Capital Management, LLC.

1. Neumann Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Neumann Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Neumann Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Neumann Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

