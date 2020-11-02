  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
North Star Asset Management Inc Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Masimo Corp, eHealth Inc, Sells Echo Global Logistics Inc, Waters Corp, Tesla Inc

November 02, 2020 | About: MASI +0.55% EHTH -1.53% JPM +1.73% BLL +0.21% APH +0.79% ROP +1.68% ESGU +0.37% VGT -0.71% WHR +3.3% DELL +0.22% LM +0% HQH -1.4%

Menasha, WI, based Investment company North Star Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Roper Technologies Inc, Masimo Corp, eHealth Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Ball Corp, sells Echo Global Logistics Inc, Waters Corp, Tesla Inc, 3M Co, Legg Mason Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Star Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, North Star Asset Management Inc owns 231 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+star+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 417,620 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
  2. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 91,652 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
  3. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 320,869 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 152,519 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 160,476 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $378.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,158 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,745 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT)

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $297.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 704 shares as of .

New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.04 and $185, with an estimated average price of $165.63. The stock is now traded at around $190.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $60.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,108 shares as of .

Added: Masimo Corp (MASI)

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 395.64%. The purchase prices were between $209.49 and $246.81, with an estimated average price of $224.12. The stock is now traded at around $225.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,429 shares as of .

Added: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 60.74%. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $65.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 56,983 shares as of .

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 107.44%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $99.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of .

Added: Ball Corp (BLL)

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Ball Corp by 30.07%. The purchase prices were between $69.47 and $84.67, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $89.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 67,169 shares as of .

Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $94.46 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $105.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,415 shares as of .

Sold Out: Legg Mason Inc (LM)

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Sold Out: Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors. The sale prices were between $19.71 and $22.33, with an estimated average price of $21.12.

Sold Out: UNTD STS 12 MONTH (USL)

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in UNTD STS 12 MONTH. The sale prices were between $14.32 and $16.34, with an estimated average price of $15.45.

Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

Sold Out: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $55.93, with an estimated average price of $43.96.

Sold Out: PHX Minerals Inc (PHX)

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in PHX Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.43 and $2.74, with an estimated average price of $2.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

1. NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying

