North Star Asset Management Inc Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Masimo Corp, eHealth Inc, Sells Echo Global Logistics Inc, Waters Corp, Tesla Inc

Menasha, WI, based Investment company North Star Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Roper Technologies Inc, Masimo Corp, eHealth Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Ball Corp, sells Echo Global Logistics Inc, Waters Corp, Tesla Inc, 3M Co, Legg Mason Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Star Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, North Star Asset Management Inc owns 231 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ROP, WHR, DELL, ESGU, VGT,

ROP, WHR, DELL, ESGU, VGT, Added Positions: MASI, ACIW, EHTH, JPM, BLL, MA, SCHX, WH, FB, SSNC, ASML, VMW, PFG, AES, APH, SCHM, PEP, SYY, ECL, GLD, ABBV, AKAM, V, BMTC, FIS, RMD, SPY, FDX, ADI, VZ, AMG, SCHW, VDE, NAVI, T, PTC, VEA, NVS, KRE, EFA, VEEV, BRK.B,

MASI, ACIW, EHTH, JPM, BLL, MA, SCHX, WH, FB, SSNC, ASML, VMW, PFG, AES, APH, SCHM, PEP, SYY, ECL, GLD, ABBV, AKAM, V, BMTC, FIS, RMD, SPY, FDX, ADI, VZ, AMG, SCHW, VDE, NAVI, T, PTC, VEA, NVS, KRE, EFA, VEEV, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: ECHO, WAT, TSLA, MMM, ADBE, AAPL, RPM, RGEN, PYPL, WYND, LOW, KMB, HOLX, VWO, VTI, AFL, CTSH, INTU, DIS, INTC, NKE, USB, TMO, ABT, SCHB, QCOM, VEU, UNP, UPS, SCHF, IIF, SCHE, EFX, MDRX, CMCSA, GOOGL, GE, VRSN, XLE, WBA, BMO, BA, XLNX, YUMC, PEO, SHWZ, BTO, BABA, HBI, ADP, XOM, SCHV, AMGN, RTX, PB, NSRGY, ORCL, ITW, EPAM, IQV, RVT, AVNS, BWA, VUG, TTD, KBE, QQQ, MO, YUM, MCD, NSC, PRA, GS, SGEN, BEN, OVV, EMR, WEC, CAT, ZBH, RMT, CSCO, MDLZ, TDF, NRO, CHD, CVX, QEP,

ECHO, WAT, TSLA, MMM, ADBE, AAPL, RPM, RGEN, PYPL, WYND, LOW, KMB, HOLX, VWO, VTI, AFL, CTSH, INTU, DIS, INTC, NKE, USB, TMO, ABT, SCHB, QCOM, VEU, UNP, UPS, SCHF, IIF, SCHE, EFX, MDRX, CMCSA, GOOGL, GE, VRSN, XLE, WBA, BMO, BA, XLNX, YUMC, PEO, SHWZ, BTO, BABA, HBI, ADP, XOM, SCHV, AMGN, RTX, PB, NSRGY, ORCL, ITW, EPAM, IQV, RVT, AVNS, BWA, VUG, TTD, KBE, QQQ, MO, YUM, MCD, NSC, PRA, GS, SGEN, BEN, OVV, EMR, WEC, CAT, ZBH, RMT, CSCO, MDLZ, TDF, NRO, CHD, CVX, QEP, Sold Out: LM, HQH, WU, AGIO, USL, PHX,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 417,620 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 91,652 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 320,869 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 152,519 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 160,476 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $378.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,158 shares as of .

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,745 shares as of .

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $297.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 704 shares as of .

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.04 and $185, with an estimated average price of $165.63. The stock is now traded at around $190.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of .

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $60.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,108 shares as of .

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 395.64%. The purchase prices were between $209.49 and $246.81, with an estimated average price of $224.12. The stock is now traded at around $225.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,429 shares as of .

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 60.74%. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $65.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 56,983 shares as of .

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 107.44%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $99.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of .

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Ball Corp by 30.07%. The purchase prices were between $69.47 and $84.67, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $89.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 67,169 shares as of .

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $94.46 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $105.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,415 shares as of .

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors. The sale prices were between $19.71 and $22.33, with an estimated average price of $21.12.

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in UNTD STS 12 MONTH. The sale prices were between $14.32 and $16.34, with an estimated average price of $15.45.

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $55.93, with an estimated average price of $43.96.

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in PHX Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.43 and $2.74, with an estimated average price of $2.15.