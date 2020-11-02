Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. Buys International Business Machines Corp, STORE Capital Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Investment company Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, STORE Capital Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Walmart Inc, AbbVie Inc, sells Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, JPMORGAN CHASE &CO, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,833 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 46,797 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 29,307 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Intel Corp (INTC) - 71,952 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 39,907 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.25%

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $25.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,775 shares as of .

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of .

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $104.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,675 shares as of .

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of .

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,093 shares as of .

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in MEI Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.46 and $4.27, with an estimated average price of $3.01. The stock is now traded at around $2.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,885 shares as of .

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 63.59%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $113.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,407 shares as of .

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 264.21%. The purchase prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09. The stock is now traded at around $134.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,831 shares as of .

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $139.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 11,139 shares as of .

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 39,907 shares as of .

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 61,405 shares as of .

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 50,009 shares as of .

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMORGAN CHASE &CO. The sale prices were between $10.55 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $12.32.