Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. Buys International Business Machines Corp, STORE Capital Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Investment company Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, STORE Capital Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Walmart Inc, AbbVie Inc, sells Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, JPMORGAN CHASE &CO, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: STOR, FISV, KEYS, DISCA, ENB, MEIP,
- Added Positions: IBM, KMB, WMT, ABBV, JPST, LMT, XOM, CVX, SO, FHN, KHC, WFC, UNP, BMY, INTC, EMR, DIS, IAU, JNJ, PG, PFF, GIS, DUK, PFE, MMM, MO, BAC, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, BRK.B, MSFT, AMZN, PYPL, LOW, VOO, VCSH, IVV, PEP, IDV, ABT, KO, QCOM, MRK, HD, HON, TMO, DGRW, PGF, TFC, PNFP, MDLZ, JPM, IGR, DOW, GE,
- Sold Out: RDS.A, AMJ,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with IBM. Click here to check it out.
- IBM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of IBM
- Peter Lynch Chart of IBM
For the details of BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brooks%2C+moore+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,833 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 46,797 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 29,307 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 71,952 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 39,907 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.25%
Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $25.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,775 shares as of .New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of .New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $104.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,675 shares as of .New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of .New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,093 shares as of .New Purchase: MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP)
Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in MEI Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.46 and $4.27, with an estimated average price of $3.01. The stock is now traded at around $2.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,885 shares as of .Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 63.59%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $113.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,407 shares as of .Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 264.21%. The purchase prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09. The stock is now traded at around $134.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,831 shares as of .Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $139.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 11,139 shares as of .Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 39,907 shares as of .Added: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)
Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 61,405 shares as of .Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 50,009 shares as of .Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.Sold Out: JPMORGAN CHASE &CO (AMJ)
Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMORGAN CHASE &CO. The sale prices were between $10.55 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $12.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC.. Also check out:
1. BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC. keeps buying