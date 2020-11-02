Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys CyrusOne Inc, Ventas Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Cousins Properties Inc

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CyrusOne Inc, Ventas Inc, Sun Communities Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Cousins Properties Inc, Realty Income Corp, National Retail Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Daiwa Securities Group Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owns 1143 stocks with a total value of $10.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/daiwa+securities+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 977,201 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Public Storage (PSA) - 2,645,277 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.78% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 5,377,521 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.48% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 8,412,450 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41% Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 12,046,526 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.53%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $204.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 116,249 shares as of .

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $24.62 and $26.08, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 430,650 shares as of .

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.83 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $23.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 248,945 shares as of .

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.18, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $77.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 63,833 shares as of .

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $26.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 159,300 shares as of .

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $35.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 65,117 shares as of .

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 13707.20%. The purchase prices were between $69.69 and $86.5, with an estimated average price of $78.37. The stock is now traded at around $71.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 3,443,515 shares as of .

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 126.95%. The purchase prices were between $34.27 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 8,443,935 shares as of .

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 5528.20%. The purchase prices were between $132.98 and $151.15, with an estimated average price of $143.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,372,942 shares as of .

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 6522.63%. The purchase prices were between $63.15 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $68.8. The stock is now traded at around $62.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 2,874,353 shares as of .

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 6,448,212 shares as of .

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc by 76.07%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $29.03, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 9,314,528 shares as of .

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $56.12.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.76 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $48.54.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Avangrid Inc. The sale prices were between $42.45 and $50.46, with an estimated average price of $48.04.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $1246.87 and $1475.85, with an estimated average price of $1394.01.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Clean Harbors Inc. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $59.19.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $75.48 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $86.81.