Mckinley Capital Management Llc Buys HDFC Bank, MercadoLibre Inc, NICE, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

Investment company Mckinley Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys HDFC Bank, MercadoLibre Inc, NICE, Pentair PLC, Nomad Foods, sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mckinley Capital Management Llc . As of 2020Q3, Mckinley Capital Management Llc owns 187 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PNR, FSK, TSLX, NVTA, RACE, KC, YNDX, YY,

PNR, FSK, TSLX, NVTA, RACE, KC, YNDX, YY, Added Positions: HDB, MELI, NICE, NOMD, LYB, KGC, TDOC, ORCC, TFX, JD, NMFC,

HDB, MELI, NICE, NOMD, LYB, KGC, TDOC, ORCC, TFX, JD, NMFC, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, FB, NBIX, AAPL, PYPL, BABA, SE, V, DHR, HON, HD, MRK, PG, MLCO, PEP, TSLA, TMUS, UNH, ABT, JPM, APO, BAC, AEM, AVGO, UNP, ALL, NFLX, CRM, FIS, PAYC, JNJ, ALGN, NOW, TT, FISV, CTLT, NVDA, BRK.B, YUMC, AMAT, COP, SYK, APD, ETSY, ISRG, APTV, MSCI, NOC, TTD, TKR, BGNE, BX, GBDC, ICLR, AMLP, GLOB, LEN, WM, ZTS, AZN, T, CG, UTF, IBN, KKR, MCD, NVS, OHI, ROP, SGEN, SHOP, WNS, AZO, BBL, BP, BAM, DOOO, CNI, GIB, CVA, DEO, EPAM, GLPI, GSK, GSBD, INTU, KDP, KNOP, LMT, LOGI, MA, NRZ, NEWT, OCSL, PACW, PAGS, DOC, PRMW, RDS.A, SVC, SNN, SLRC, SNE, STM, TSM, TOT, UN, VZ,

MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, FB, NBIX, AAPL, PYPL, BABA, SE, V, DHR, HON, HD, MRK, PG, MLCO, PEP, TSLA, TMUS, UNH, ABT, JPM, APO, BAC, AEM, AVGO, UNP, ALL, NFLX, CRM, FIS, PAYC, JNJ, ALGN, NOW, TT, FISV, CTLT, NVDA, BRK.B, YUMC, AMAT, COP, SYK, APD, ETSY, ISRG, APTV, MSCI, NOC, TTD, TKR, BGNE, BX, GBDC, ICLR, AMLP, GLOB, LEN, WM, ZTS, AZN, T, CG, UTF, IBN, KKR, MCD, NVS, OHI, ROP, SGEN, SHOP, WNS, AZO, BBL, BP, BAM, DOOO, CNI, GIB, CVA, DEO, EPAM, GLPI, GSK, GSBD, INTU, KDP, KNOP, LMT, LOGI, MA, NRZ, NEWT, OCSL, PACW, PAGS, DOC, PRMW, RDS.A, SVC, SNN, SLRC, SNE, STM, TSM, TOT, UN, VZ, Sold Out: BMRN, RTX, LHX, FS5A, 1T6, AON, PUK, OFS,

For the details of MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mckinley+capital+management+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 308,768 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 452,981 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,303 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.67% Facebook Inc (FB) - 135,262 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.74% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 112,361 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.83%

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pentair PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $46.55, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $50.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 155,770 shares as of .

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 362,792 shares as of .

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $16.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 260,336 shares as of .

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.43 and $44.67, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 47,111 shares as of .

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $199.29, with an estimated average price of $185.9. The stock is now traded at around $181.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,871 shares as of .

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,729 shares as of .

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 215.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.76 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $48.54. The stock is now traded at around $58.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 279,720 shares as of .

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 1176.03%. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1209.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 9,315 shares as of .

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 51.34%. The purchase prices were between $186.85 and $236.02, with an estimated average price of $212.46. The stock is now traded at around $229.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 107,902 shares as of .

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 208.80%. The purchase prices were between $20.83 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $23.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 344,823 shares as of .

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 89.18%. The purchase prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 122,265 shares as of .

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 57.18%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $189.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,537 shares as of .

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $13.71 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63.