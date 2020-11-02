Dock Street Asset Management Inc Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells NVIDIA Corp, The Trade Desk Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Dock Street Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells NVIDIA Corp, The Trade Desk Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Automatic Data Processing Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Dock Street Asset Management Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $393 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLY,

XLY, Added Positions: ADSK, EXEL, TSLA,

ADSK, EXEL, TSLA, Reduced Positions: NVDA, TTD, ZM, SHOP, AAPL, SCHB, INTC, IJH,

NVDA, TTD, ZM, SHOP, AAPL, SCHB, INTC, IJH, Sold Out: ADP,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,318 shares, 14.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 471,201 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 65,045 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,938 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 37,649 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $143.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,398 shares as of .

Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.