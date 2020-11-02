  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Dock Street Asset Management Inc Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells NVIDIA Corp, The Trade Desk Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

November 02, 2020 | About: XLY -0.22% ADP +1.32%

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Dock Street Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells NVIDIA Corp, The Trade Desk Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Automatic Data Processing Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Dock Street Asset Management Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $393 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DOCK STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dock+street+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DOCK STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,318 shares, 14.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 471,201 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 65,045 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.5%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,938 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 37,649 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $143.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,398 shares as of .

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of DOCK STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. DOCK STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DOCK STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DOCK STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DOCK STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)