Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Citizens Holding Co, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, sells ISHARES TRUST, Citizens Holding Co, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q3, Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc owns 102 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VUG, SHY, VGK, ACWV, VPL, VTI, VXUS, TSLA, FBND, BA, AMGN, BBY, KO, ORCL,

VUG, SHY, VGK, ACWV, VPL, VTI, VXUS, TSLA, FBND, BA, AMGN, BBY, KO, ORCL, Added Positions: AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG,

AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG, Reduced Positions: AGG, CIZN, MTUM, QUAL, SCHD, AAPL, EGP, VOO, GLD, USMV, ITOT, IEFA, IVV, IJR, MSFT, IJH, T, BRK.B, RNST, CVX, IUSG, IUSV, SO, IEMG, VZ, JPM, DHR, PFE, MRK, MO, WMT, NAT, UNP, GRMN, TRMK, VWO, IAG, CSCO, XOM, ZIOP, WY, RF, VEA, GT, CME, DIS, APD, RSP, CCI, IWF, XLY, ETN, BP, VLUE, MPC, SPIB, PFF, VSS, CMCSA, NVG, CB, MDT, XLV, VB, FB, FLRN, MSI, SDY, FDUS, EFAV, EL, ISTB, JNJ, PGEN, SPY, HD, ET, HDV, CVA, BGCP, SIRI, PSEC, SENS, TMDI, GTE,

AGG, CIZN, MTUM, QUAL, SCHD, AAPL, EGP, VOO, GLD, USMV, ITOT, IEFA, IVV, IJR, MSFT, IJH, T, BRK.B, RNST, CVX, IUSG, IUSV, SO, IEMG, VZ, JPM, DHR, PFE, MRK, MO, WMT, NAT, UNP, GRMN, TRMK, VWO, IAG, CSCO, XOM, ZIOP, WY, RF, VEA, GT, CME, DIS, APD, RSP, CCI, IWF, XLY, ETN, BP, VLUE, MPC, SPIB, PFF, VSS, CMCSA, NVG, CB, MDT, XLV, VB, FB, FLRN, MSI, SDY, FDUS, EFAV, EL, ISTB, JNJ, PGEN, SPY, HD, ET, HDV, CVA, BGCP, SIRI, PSEC, SENS, TMDI, GTE, Sold Out: IXUS, NAK, MCF, ZDEXF, IMUN,

For the details of MAGNOLIA CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/magnolia+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 9,979 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 73.9% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 7,689 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.93% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 7,244 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 6,111 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 79.89% ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 6,083 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. New Position

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $220.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 7,244 shares as of .

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 6,083 shares as of .

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $50.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 4,717 shares as of .

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $94.21, with an estimated average price of $91.4. The stock is now traded at around $90.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of .

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $63.77 and $69.44, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $67.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 2,477 shares as of .

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $167.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,068 shares as of .

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 231.17%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $2977.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,785 shares as of .

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.97%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1641.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 437 shares as of .

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 57.22%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1643.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 294 shares as of .

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $54.89 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $58.23.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.61 and $2.34, with an estimated average price of $1.37.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $1.12 and $2.34, with an estimated average price of $1.8.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Sintana Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $0.07 and $0.11, with an estimated average price of $0.09.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Immune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.04, with an estimated average price of $0.02.